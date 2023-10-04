Tottenham Hotspur are "willing to shell out a considerable sum" for one club's star player who has become an "important target" for Spurs.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Over the 2023 summer transfer window, new Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy opted to bring in seven major signings. Indeed, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper before deadline day.

The results of their business so far have been very fruitful, as Spurs are currently sitting pretty in the Premier League stands and second - just behind last season's treble-winning Man City side. Both van de Ven and Maddison in particular have stood out as a couple of the window's arguable bargains of the summer, especially the latter, who has already endeared himself to the Tottenham fanbase with an array of impressive performances.

Vicario, who came in to succeed long-serving number one Hugo Lloris between the sticks, has also been praised for his start to life at N17 - while Solomon has dazzled on-lookers in parts with some his brilliant one-v-one directness. The likes of Phillips and Veliz are seen more as rising stars for the future, so must wait patiently for game time, but there is already very high hopes at Spurs for Johnson's potential to become important.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

As the January transfer window approaches, Tottenham could move to reinforce their squad further, in particular by making a second central defensive signing after van de Ven this year. The north Londoners arguably lack cover in that position if the Dutchman or his partner, Cristian Romero, were to succumb to injury.

This has lead to reports that they could target the likes of Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba. Now, according to a report from Spain this week, Tottenham have added another name to their list of defensive targets for the winter.

Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, who starred for his club in the Turkish Super Lig last term, is apparently that player with the 24-year-old becoming an "important objective". As such, Spurs are apparently "willing to shell out a considerable sum of €30 million (£26m) to secure his services". Postecoglou's side are very interested Nelsson, and this could deal a blow to Sevilla, who are also chasing the centre-back.

The Denmark international stood out as a star defensive player for Galatasaray over 2022/2023; making more blocks per 90 and winning more aerial duels per game than any of his teammates in the league (WhoScored). Nelsson was also an untouchable member of manager Okan Buruk's starting eleven; featuring over more Super Lig minutes than any other outfielder in their squad (WhoScored).

These numbers suggest that he is a pivotal figure for Galatasaray, and it is little surprise Spurs are taking note of his exploits.