It has been reported that a Tottenham transfer target could now leave his club for under £20 million, which may be a more than affordable price.

Who are Spurs signing in January?

The January transfer window is slowly approaching and is set to open its doors in just over two and a half months, with Spurs well and truly preparing for it. Chairman Daniel Levy and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn sought to bring in a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici, with Aston Villa chief Johan Lange set to begin his new role on November 1. There is work for the incoming new Spurs employee, as reports suggest that manager Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen the squad in various areas.

The Lilywhites have just Eric Dier as cover for current centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, so it is believed Tottenham are targeting the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba as possible contenders. Meanwhile, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a departure, with the north Londoners reportedly eyeing both Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher as potential options to replace the Dane.

Jota from Al-Ittihad and Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu have also been linked with moves to Tottenham this week, while they're also reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford star Ivan Toney's situation if the Englishman does depart Brentford in 2024.

Going back to Nelsson, who is actually falling out of favour at his club right now, there has been quite a promising update on the reported Spurs transfer target. The defender, who allegedly wanted to join Tottenham over the summer window (Ekstra Bladet), is finding himself nearer and nearer the Galatasaray exit door. Nelsson has apparently lost his place to former Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, and it is believed that the Turkish Super Lig side no longer want him in red and yellow.

That is according to Milliyet, who shared the latest Nelsson transfer news this week. They claim, in some good news for Postecoglou, Lange and Tottenham, that Galatasaray are willing to sanction the 24-year-old's sale for under £20 million. His release clause is actually around £22 million, with the club now entertaining a discounted sale price as they fear Nelsson's value will plummet sitting on the bench.

Nelsson strengths Nelsson weaknesses Aerial duels Tackling Concentration

Other recent Nelsson transfer updates have suggested that the Denmark international defender is an "important" target for Tottenham, so this could come as quite a decent pull for Spurs to make a mid-season move. However, it is surprising that the player may be sold for a lesser price, as he's been a pivotal figure for Galatasaray over the last two seasons.

According to WhoScored, Nelsson was an undroppable member of manager Okan Buruk's starting eleven last season; featuring over more league minutes than any other outfielder in their squad, so a move to north London could be one to keep an eye on.