An unseen Tottenham Hotspur teenager is in line for first team minutes after impressing new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, according to reports.

Who have Tottenham signed this summer?

The north Londoners brought a host of top talent to north London over the latest transfer window, which shut it's doors on September 1.

Indeed, Postecoglou's side sealed moves for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The seven players will form part of Tottenham's new-look side for the remainder of 2023/2024, and they will all surely be glad of their decision to make the move to N17.

Spurs have enjoyed a fine start to this Premier League campaign, winning three out of their opening four top flight matches while bagging 11 goals in the process.

Postecoglou's new-look style of attacking football has both reinvigorated supporters and brought back a real sense of renewed optimism to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Impressive victories over the likes of Man United, Bournemouth and especially Burnley, prior to this international break, showcase that Spurs may well be building something special under Postecoglou.

There had been doubts surrounding the Australian's appointment, especially given his lack of experience in elite European divisions like the Premier League, but he has so far put them to bed.

It's still early days but all the signs have been very promising so far, and fans will be eager to see how Spurs fare when they return to action against Sheffield United this weekend.

Beneath the first team, reports have suggested that the club are undergoing somewhat of a "revolution" behind-the-scenes when it comes to their prospering academy.

That is according to reliable Lilywhites correspondent Alasdair Gold, who shared news on the youngsters who may well see first team action sooner rather than later.

Indeed, the likes of Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley have apparently turned heads at Hotspur Way, but there is another who Postecogloyu is seriously taking a liking too.

The talent in question is 18-year-old Phillips, who was actually brought in over the summer from Blackburn Rovers as a signing for the future; thought he is yet to make his debut and remains unseen on the field.

The teenager has featured for Tottenham's Under-21s and is training with the first team, though; even making the substitute's bench for some of their first team encounters.

Gold, writing for football.london, says Phillips is "in line" for first team chances after impressing Postecoglou behind-the-scenes.

Who is Ashley Phillips?

After rising through the ranks of Blackburn's academy, subsequently making appearances for their first team, the England Under-19 international has been praised for his sky-high potential in recent years.

“He’s an amazing footballer and he is going to be a mega footballer I’m pretty sure, but he’s a very young boy," exclaimed ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray in 2021.

“He’s a 6’3, 6’4 magnificent cut of a guy, fast as lightning, composed with the ball, aggressive. I think this football club have a footballer on their hands, and we have to manage his introduction into our team as best we can. I just brought him to give him some experience.”