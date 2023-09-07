Journalist Dean Jones has made a "very strange" Tanguy Ndombele claim after the midfielder completed his loan move to Galatasaray; sharing what he's been "told" in an update out of Tottenham.

Who has left Tottenham 2023?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou are absolutely loving life at the moment, having begun this new Premier League season in rip-roaring fashion.

The north London side, after impressive victories against the likes of Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley most recently, currently sit second in the top flight - just behind last season's imperious treble-winners Man City.

Postecoglou has steered the Tottenham ship superbly thus far; reshaping the squad in his own image whilst implementing an open, attack-minded and exciting brand of football.

Spurs have also managed to rid themselves of players deemed surplus, with Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett all leaving either on loan or permanently over the summer transfer window.

While star striker Harry Kane was the only real casualty after his blockbuster move to Bayern Munich, bar the England international, all of Spurs' other departures clear deadwood and free up space in Postecoglou's squad.

Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Ndombele also managed to complete transfers to Galatasaray outside of the British transfer window, as Turkey's doesn't shut until September 15.

The latter player is only there on loan and technically remains a Tottenham player, at least for now, but chairman Daniel Levy will be happy to shave Ndombele's reported £200,000-per-week wages off the club's accounts.

Shedding some light on the Frenchman, reporter Jones has been "told" some interesting information on the former Lyon star; lifting the lid on what has been a "very strange" situation.

Indeed, he says Tottenham were absolutely "desperate" to get him out the door in the end, as the player was given yet another chance to impress but ultimately failed.

"The Ndombele situation has been very strange," Jones told GiveMeSport this week.

"He should be one of the Premier League's top midfielders, but he's never managed to grasp the opportunities. In the end, I am told that Tottenham were desperate to get him out the door.

"He was given another fresh opportunity this summer by Ange Postecoglou to prove his worth and show he could have a future at the club but he didn’t impress and they just didn't have room for passengers, so he had to be moved on."

How good is Tanguy Ndombele?

The ex-Napoli loanee possesses an abundance of talent on his day; showcasing a low centre of gravity, close ball control and a silky style of play when at his very best.

Unfortunately, those flashes of brilliance have come very rarely, and it is best for all parties for Ndombele to grab an opportunity elsewhere - hopefully on a permanent move elsewhere in the future.

Arsenal star Declan Rice was effusive in his praise for the 26-year-old last year, calling Ndombele one of the toughest opponents he's ever faced.

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Rice.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently."