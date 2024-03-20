Tottenham chiefs are said to be very interested in signing a 24-year-old, viewed by those within the game as a potential "bargain" this summer.

Spurs transfer plans for this summer

Spurs and technical director Johan Lange are already making transfer plans ahead of the next transfer window, and there is a variety of positions which manager Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen ahead of this summer.

The key one is now at centre-back, with Postecoglou publicly admitting he wants another central defensive ace at Spurs despite already bringing in Radu Dragusin for £25 million from Genoa in the January window.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on Tottenham's summer transfer plans last week.

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Spurs could also look to sign a new full-back, midfielder and striker later in the year, according to various rumours in the past few weeks. For the midfield, a name who refuses to go away is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Tottenham 3-0 Luton Town 7.90 Tottenham 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Tottenham 7.72

The 24-year-old's contract expires next year as things stand, and reports suggest this has heightened interest from north London, with Spurs apparently keen to do a deal for Gallagher at around £30 million.

Whether or not this is doable remains to be seen, as Chelsea are believed to value the Englishman at around £50 million regardless of his contract situation.

Tottenham really want Gallagher, viewed as a potential "bargain"

Nevertheless, the midfielder's dwindling current deal could put Chelsea under pressure to sell for much less.

That is according to Football Insider, who also claim that clubs across England and Europe view Gallagher as a potential "bargain signing" this summer. Gallagher is of "significant interest" to Tottenham heading into the transfer window, as per FI, with their London rivals braced for "cheeky" bids after Tottenham also held talks in January but to no avail.

Chelsea are said to be under "major pressure" to sell players before 30 June, after their 2022-23 accounts shared that they made losses of around £90.1million last year. You therefore cannot rule out Gallagher's potential sale, and Spurs could well benefit.