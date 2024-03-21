Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are "certain" that a Conor Gallagher alternative of theirs would make a big impact if they succeed in signing him.

Spurs eyeing new midfield running man for Postecoglou

The uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at Spurs has prompted some reports that manager Ange Postecoglou would ideally like a new midfield number eight who can alternate with James Maddison (Miguel Delaney).

Hojbjerg has made the overwhelming majority of his appearances from the substitute's bench this season, and doesn't appear likely to force his way into Postecogou's starting eleven on a consistent enough basis to consider staying.

The Dane's contract expires in 2025, adding further fuel to the fire that Spurs may well consider cashing in on the player rather than lose him for free next year.

Hojbjerg will be remembered as a faithful servant to the club when he does depart, and while that looks increasingly likely, it is believed that Spurs are eyeing up his potential replacement behind the scenes.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.40 James Maddison 7.38 Pedro Porro 7.14 Cristian Romero 7.12 Dejan Kulusevski 7.05

One player who Spurs have been increasingly linked with is Chelsea star Gallagher, with the 24-year-old's contract also expiring next year. Chelsea are soon faced with the big decision of whether to sell their star man if they can't agree an extension, and Spurs are reportedly ready to move for Gallagher if an exit becomes more likely.

That isn't to say that they don't have alternative options to the Englishman, though, with links surrounding Atalanta star Ederson becoming very common this week. Dean Jones reported earlier this week that Spurs are increasingly likely to move for the midfielder, and GiveMeSport have another interesting update on their interest in the Brazilian.

Tottenham "certain" Ederson would dazzle under Ange

According to GMS, Tottenham chiefs are "certain" that Ederson would do very well under Postecoglou if they were to seal a deal for him.

The Lilywhites face some competition from the likes of Juventus, but Spurs are believed to hold a "significant advantage" in the race for him given Juve are actually prioritising other targets at this stage.

As well as this, the club apparently hold healthy relationships with key figures at Atalanta, who would be pivotal in Tottenham securing a deal for the 24-year-old. Ederson has starred for Atalanta over his Serie A appearances this season, with South American football expert Tim Vickery explaining exactly why they're interested.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said Vickery.

"The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."