It has been claimed that Tottenham could actually cash in and upgrade on an in-form star if they receive a big enough offer this summer.

Spurs players who could leave the club this summer

There are a fair number of Ange Postecoglou's squad who currently face uncertain futures.

Chief among them is midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who will want more regular starting opportunities in future after spending the vast majority of this season as a regular substitute.

The Dane, while proving reliable in glimpses of quality, isn't exactly suited to Postecoglou's system and that has unfortunately diminished his role in the first team.

Hojbjerg has been tipped to leave Spurs this summer as a result, with the club also running out of time to cash in on the 28-year-old, given his contract expires in 2025.

As well as the former Southampton star, both Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are contenders to depart Tottenham, with the Lilywhites also set for summer decisions over a plethora of senior players they've loaned out to other clubs this season.

Tanguy Ndombele, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Troy Parrott don't appear part of Postecoglou's future plans, and reports have suggested that Rodon is very likely to make his switch to Leeds United a permanent one.

Sharing some insight into who else may well be sold by Spurs this summer, journalist Dan Kilpatrick has written for The Evening Standard that another candidate may well be in-form striker Richarlison.

The Brazil international, who's bagged a brilliant nine goals in his last 11 league appearances, has discovered a new lease of life under Postecoglou recently after a very difficult start to his career at the club.

Richarlison's best league performances for Tottenham over 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 8.85 Everton 2-2 Tottenham 8.22 Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth 7.91 Man United 2-2 Tottenham 7.80 Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham 7.67

Richarlison has started to justify his price tag after Spurs signed him for a marquee sum from Everton in the summer of 2022, but according to Kilpatrick, the forward could still depart later this year.

Tottenham could sell Richarlison and upgrade for big enough bid

He claims that Tottenham could upgrade on Richarlison if they are offered a big enough fee this summer, as it is doubtful whether the South American is really clinical enough to lead the forward line long-term.

The 26-year-old may feel hard done by given his excellent form this season, but there is also a case to be made that he isn't exactly a 20-plus goal-per-season star even when at his very best.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou does rate him pretty highly, so it will be interesting to see just how much money could tempt Spurs.

“We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer," said Postecoglou on Richarlison late last year.

"He’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us."