There has been a suggestion that Tottenham could look to re-sign a former player of theirs who is also wanted by former boss Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Spurs linked with new defender signing

Ange Postecoglou's defender dealings in 2024 may not be done with the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

The Romanian signed to the tune of £25 million to shore up Postecoglou's centre-back options, but according to journalist Dean Jones, Spurs are planning another "top-level" centre-back signing this summer.

“The situation hasn't changed, and Tottenham have always intended to sign two top-level centre-backs across 2024," said Jones to GiveMeSport this week.

Tottenham's next league games Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

"They’ve got one through the door, and now, in the summer window, the plan is to go after another. Calafiori and Morato might be mentioned now, but the net is being cast wider than that. They’ve got some interesting options opening up to them. Still, from what I understand, they’re not committing at this stage, even though they want to make early moves in the summer transfer window similar to how they did in the winter market.”

As well as a centre-back, there are now claims that Tottenham could also look to sign a new full-back, despite the terrific form of both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Both defenders have shone in Postecoglou's high-intensity pressing system as inverted wing-backs, often playing key roles going forward, but Postecoglou has just Emerson Royal and the consistently injured Ryan Sessegnon behind them.

Tottenham interested in new full-back and could re-sign Walker-Peters

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to Tottenham News, Spurs could look to re-sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters as one option. As per Bailey, the right-back is someone who Pochettino's Chelsea have looked at signing as well.

“My understanding is they are looking for someone who can possibly play both sides, not Diego Dalot but someone of that ilk,” Bailey said.

“I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out, Walker-Peters is someone who Chelsea looked at as well. For these signings as well, the fourth centre-half I still think is probably Lloyd Kelly or Tosin Adarabioyo to come in on a free. Good Premier League players but at the end of the day, they are going to be fourth choice. Spurs don’t need to go and spend £60 million on a centre half.”

The Englishman has started 33 Championship matches for the Saints this season, dazzling as one of their star players according to WhoScored. He's also been called a "beautiful footballer" by Russell Martin.

"I wonder how important he's become," said Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore (via The BBC).

"You look at what happened in the summer [rumoured transfer interest] and you just wonder by the end of the season how important keeping him will have been. He's such an integral part of what they're doing. It's almost like the team is built around him to get the most out of him."