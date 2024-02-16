Tottenham could make a summer window signing in a "similar manner" to James Maddison, with a transfer discount for the player also possible.

Spurs identifying future transfer targets after January

The north Londoners, amid their chase for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, have wasted no time at all in identifying summer targets after a successful January window.

Last month saw manager Ange Postecoglou backed with the arrivals of defender Radu Dragusin, who joined in a £25 million deal from Genoa, and forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. Spurs also beat Barcelona in the race to sign teenage Swede sensation Lucas Bergvall, with the north Londoners sealing a buy-to-loan back deal for the Djurgardens IF starlet who's set to link up with Postecoglou later this year.

Having shifted plenty of Tottenham deadwood as well, it was quite the debut window for technical director Johan Lange, but it is believed the Dane and Spurs' wider recruitment team have wasted little time in preparing for the summer.

Barcelona star Raphinha features on a list of targets for Postecoglou's side, according to reliable club insider Paul O'Keefe, while rumours continue to surround Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old is now a star player under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, but with his contract expiring in 2025 as things stand, the west Londoners are faced with a tricky business decision as Spurs lurk in the background.

Postecoglou is a widely reported admirer of Gallagher, and as Chelsea fail to move forward in negotiations over a fresh deal, the prospect of him making a move across London becomes more concrete.

"I’m not sold on the idea that it would be impossible for him to come to Spurs and here’s why," said journalist Darren Lewis last month.

"I didn’t think Chelsea would sell Mason Mount to a rival, and they sold him to Man Utd for £60m. He was a poster boy for the academy, I just think as far as Gallagher is concerned there is that problem with PSR with Chelsea. I think he would be an excellent fit for Spurs, and working for a manager like Postecoglou who puts his arm around a player, I think Gallagher could really settle down.

“This is a Spurs podcast so we won’t dwell too much on Chelsea, but I think there is a possibility that Gallagher could come, yes.”

Now, sharing an update on their interest in Gallagher, 90min have made an interesting claim.

Tottenham could strike Gallagher deal in "similar manner" to Maddison

Indeed, it is believed Spurs are expected to make a fresh move for the Englishman, and it could be done in a "similar manner" to that of star playmaker James Maddison.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 7.90 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.72

The latter was signed early in the window last year with a swoop for Gallagher in that fashion possible. As his contract winds down, 90min claim Chelsea could also drop Gallagher's asking price from £60 million to £50 million.

They back that Postecoglou is a big fan of the former Crystal Palace star, so it will be interesting to see if they test the waters with an early summer bid.