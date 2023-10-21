There has been a suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou may not actually rate a Spurs star he selects regularly.

Spurs form this season

The international break is now officially over, and Lilywhites supporters can look forward to watching their in-form side back in action. Spurs have surprised everyone with their imperious, unbeaten beginning to 2023/2024; winning six out of a possible eight Premier League games. Having put the Harry Kane era well and truly behind them, Tottenham are reinventing themselves as a more fluid, attack-minded eleven who can threaten from all over the pitch.

Postecoglou, speaking in a media press conference recently, spoke of the real will and desire from his Tottenham squad to reshape the destiny of their club.

"I don't think it is fair to compare to last season, and speak about what happened then," said Postecoglou on Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge of Spurs.

"It is all credit to the players, the way they have bought into what we are trying to do. We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games, but apart from the football, which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great. The players want to change the destiny of this club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch."

Some Spurs players have found a new lease of life under Postecoglou, too, namely the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski. Summer signing James Maddison, who's scored two goals and bagged five Premier League assists already, is also proving to be one of the bargains of the window.

Richarlison form

One Tottenham star who continues to divide opinion, though, is Brazil international Richarlison. The 26-year-old has chipped in with some crucial contributions so far, perhaps most notably his last gasp goal and assist to hand Spurs a dramatic 2-1 home win over Sheffield United earlier this season. However, there are still doubts over whether he is truly good enough to help Tottenham become genuine silverware contenders.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley, speaking to the broadcast giant this week, revealed his own concerns surrounding Richarlison; suggesting that Postecoglou isn't "at all" convinced by the South American.

“I think we will see this squad slowly evolving during the international break," said Burley. "There were one or two stories that they were looking to get rid, particularly of Richarlison.

"I don’t think Postecoglou is convinced at all with him. They have signed Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son can play there. They will try to move players out as well as try to get players in.

"It’s patently obvious that Richarlison is a bit of a bull in a china shop in the Premier League."

Richarlison strengths Defensive contribution Key passes

The former Everton star signed for Spurs in the summer of 2022, going on to endure a nightmare debut season under Conte last term. However, this season, he's featured in every league game for Postecoglou while grabbing one goal and two assists in that time.