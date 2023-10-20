Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to offer a "magician" of a player around eight-times his current wages to join Ange Postecoglou at Spurs.

Spurs form under Postecoglou

The north Londoners are enjoying one of their best ever starts to a season under Postecoglou, and their most fruitful since the 1960/1961 campaign. Spurs actually won a domestic double that year, prompting real excitement at their drastic change in fortunes since chairman Daniel Levy's new manager arrived from Celtic in June. The Australian has taken everyone by surprise. Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, also heaped praise on his players for wanting to change the "destiny" of their club.

"I don't think it is fair to compare to last season, and speak about what happened then. It is all credit to the players, the way they have bought into what we are trying to do.

"We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games, but apart from the football, which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great. The players want to change the destiny of this club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch."

Tottenham's electric form has also motivated praise from some pundits, like a former Arsenal striker and Gunners legend, who said the "underrated" Postecoglou has shocked everyone.

"It’s underrated,” said Ian Wright to Premier League productions recently.

“It’s an underrated effort he is doing, at the minute. Major Ange Postecoglou fans. I remember people saying at the start that ‘he needs to start well’. With the players he has got, you want them to do well and win some games and stuff. But I didn’t expect it to be in the grove it is now and so quickly."

While the Postecoglou hype is well and truly in full flow, there are still suggestions that Tottenham may look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. Their lack of depth behind in-form centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven has led to reports that the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba are being considered as new defensive options.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been mentioned as a target to potentially replace star striker Harry Kane in 2024, with Postecogolou also reportedly keen to sign a foil for Dejan Kulusevski. The likes of Al-Ittihad winger Jota and Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu are linked, and a new report from Turkey has news on the latter.

Sharing an Akturkoglu transfer update, FotoSpor suggest that Spurs could now be prepared to offer eight times the midfielder's £5,000-per-week salary to join Postecoglou in north London. This comes after the "magician", as translated in the report, rejected the offer of a new deal at his current club. It is believed an offer could come in from Tottenham to Akturkoglu of around £40,000-per-week, which would dramatically upgrade his current terms.

The 24-year-old, who's currently playing alongside former Lilywhites defender Davinson Sanchez in the Turkish Super Lig, has netted three goals and assisted four others in the top flight alone so far this season. However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Akturkoglu, as West Ham may also consider offering the Turkey international a huge pay rise.