Journalist Dean Jones has revealed how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy "stumbled across" the appointment of popular Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

How are Tottenham doing?

Life under their new head coach has been very, very sweet so far.

Tottenham's new-look brand of exciting, attack-minded football has both thrilled supporters and brought back an air of real positivity to north London.

Antonio Conte's last season in charge of Spurs was one to forget as the Italian - in one last hurrah - publicly blasted his squad, the club and even Levy in a fiery post-match press conference.

It took the Lilywhites nearly half-a-year to replace Conte, but they ultimately settled on hiring Postecoglou. The 58-year-old's impressive track record of winning trophies, but in far-inferior divisions, made this huge decision a rather intriguing one.

Postecoglou has enjoyed lots of success throughout his career; racking up five league titles in the Far East across spells at Brisbane Roar, South Melbourne FC and Japanese side Yokohoma F.Marinos.

The former Australia national team manager also guided his nation to a 2015 Asian Cup triumph on home soil, with his accolades subsequently turning a few heads in Scotland.

Celtic hired Postecoglou to replace Neil Lennon in 2021 during what was a tough period for the Hoops. However, soon afterwards, the Glasgow giants began dominating the SPFL yet again.

The Parkhead side went on to win five major domestic trophies during Postecoglou's two-year spell, and after many years plying his trade as a head coach, 2023 was surely the time for an elite Premier League side to take notice.

Spurs chairman Levy, in early June, moved to hire the 58-year-old over fellow prestigious candidates like ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique at the time.

This call has been utterly justified so far, as Postecoglou has guided Tottenham to three wins out of their opening four league matches this season; remaining unbeaten. In that time, Spurs have scored 11 goals and stars like Yves Bissouma have thrived playing "Ange-ball".

Postecoglou's start to life is made all-the-more impressive given Tottenham are having to make do without former superstar Harry Kane, who sealed a blockbuster switch to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Speaking to Sky last month, Spurs' fan favourite tactician explained exactly why his philosophy is the way forward; speaking of a need to play entertaining football for the fans.

"That's the beauty of our game," Postecoglou said.

"The beauty of football is that there are so many ways you can have success, so many ways you can set up your team, so many ways you can counteract the opposition.

"I'm probably at one extreme and there are others at the other extreme and we can both have success in this game.

"I think especially with a football club like this, that has consistently looked for that in their teams, they've loved the entertainers, there's a connection there with that kind of football."

Why did Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou?

Now, reporter Jones has shed some light on Postecoglou's move to N17. Writing for GiveMeSport, the journalist drops an interesting line concerning Spurs chief Levy.

The Tottenham boardroom head is believed to have "stumbled across a gem" in Postecoglou's appointment, coming after he was "ushered towards" offering him the job by agents.

Whoever those representatives were, it's safe to say the club should be truly, truly thankful for their efforts in swaying Levy, as life hasn't been this good at Spurs for a long time.