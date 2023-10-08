Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension believe they're in pole position to sign a £50 million star, and they also think he'd like to join.

Are Tottenham signing anyone in January?

Spurs have been linked with an array of new signings for the January transfer window. Despite completing deals for keeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, there are areas which arguably need shoring up ahead of a long Premier League season.

Ange Postecoglou lacks significant cover behind both Van de Ven and Cristian Romero as the centre-back pairing, so Tottenham are reportedly targeting the likes of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba. Also, while Spurs have done very well without star striker Harry Kane, there are suggestions that Brentford star Ivan Toney and Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy are attracting Spurs' attention for 2024.

The international break is now upon Tottenham, perhaps giving Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn a space to plan for the winter window. Despite their fine start to the season, Postecoglou's squad will need more depth if they're to continue competing at the highest level, with a new midfielder also in the offing.

Will Spurs replace Hojbjerg?

One victim of Tottenham's recent success, and Postecoglou's fluid new attacking system, has been Denmark international star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old, despite being a key player for Antonio Conte last season, is currently a bit-part player. Hojbjerg is yet to start a single league game for Postecoglou this term, leading to reports that he is considering a move away from north London.

The former Southampton star could join Juventus, who are expressing an interest in signing Hojbjerg this winter. As a result, Spurs have been weighing up replacements behind the scenes, with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher coming as one of the names. The Englishman is currently a favourite under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, starting every league match so far while ranking as one of their best-performing players according to WhoScored.

90min has an update on Tottenham's pursuit of the player, and while Chelsea wish to offer him a new contract, Spurs "believe they lead" the race to sign Gallagher. If he doesn't sign a new deal, the north Londoners think he'd prefer to join them over any other club. This is what they theorise gives them an advantage over other interested parties. Chelsea, though, are believed to value him at around £50 million, meaning Spurs will likely have to fork out a hefty sum to bring him to north London.

Jermaine Jenas is a big fan of Gallagher. The ex-Tottenham midfielder once told Match of the Day (via The Sun) that the former Crystal Palace loanee can be a "gamechanger" on his day.

“I think he is a game-changer as well, Conor Gallagher," said Jenas.

"He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances."