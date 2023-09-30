Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension could make a "concrete" move to sign one player who's been called a "game-changer", according to reports.

Who have Spurs signed 2023?

Boosted by the summer signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, Spurs have started this Premier League campaign in very fine fashion.

Sealing four wins from their first league matches, whilst scoring an impressive 15 goals in the process, new manager Ange Postecoglou's exciting, attack-minded style is on full display for all to see. Tottenham's latest battle saw them clinch an entertaining 2-2 draw away at north London rivals and title hopefuls Arsenal.

A brace from captain Son Heung-min helped them fight back from a goal down on two separate occasions, with Postecoglou hailing his young side for their grit and determination.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou. "There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Spurs host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and while Jurgen Klopp's side are on a similar run of form, again remaining unbeaten, Postecoglou's side will be in very high spirits.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Despite Tottenham's excellent form on the field, there could be concerns surrounding strength in depth if any of their key men - like Maddison for instance - get injured. Stars from last season, like both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier, have been tipped to leave in January after becoming fringe members of Postecoglou's new-look Spurs side.

As a result, the Lilywhites are said to have their eyes on centre-back signings and midfield men for January, with a report by CaughtOffside sharing an update involving Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. They claim Tottenham and Levy could make a "concrete" move for the Englishman if Hojbjerg ends up leaving the club.

Nothing else is said beyond that, but Gallagher has become a mainstay under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season; starting all six of their league games while also ranking as their second-best performer according to WhoScored.

Former Spurs star, once speaking to Match of the Day (via The Sun), has expressed his admiration for the 23-year-old saying:

“I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances."