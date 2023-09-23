Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are set for a "big decision" over selling one "top player" at Spurs.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

On the field, Ange Postecoglou's new-look side have enjoyed an absolutely sensational start to this Premier League campaign. Unbeaten over their first five top-flight matches heading into their crunch clash with Arsenal tomorrow, there is a real positivity brewing in N17.

This is partly down to some of the astute summer business conducted by Levy and Spurs chiefs over the summer transfer window; having sealed an array of major signings in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson.

Some of the aforementioned have seriously impressed under Postecoglou so far, perhaps most notably Maddison, who has already bagged two goals and two assists thus far.

However, while Tottenham dominate on the field, there are a few players once tipped to thrive for Postecoglou who haven't quite managed it yet.

Indeed, thanks to injuries, both attacking midfielder Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are yet to showcase their quality - with former Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela saying he's "fascinated" to see whether the former can make it.

Who could leave Tottenham?

In terms of Lo Celso, the Argentine's knock comes at an annoying time, especially since the Argentine was just about forcing himself into the team.

He started Tottenham's second-round Carabao Cup clash with Fulham before succumbing to injury, with Postecoglou even professing his love for the player in pre-season.

"I’m really happy with Gio," said the Tottenham boss.

"He’s been really good in training. You can see he’s a quality player and I think the way we play suits him. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I think he’s enjoying himself in terms of the football we want to play."

Regardless, there have been reports this week that Lo Celso remains unhappy with his potential game time, and has even "made clear his desire" to leave north London.

Now, another claim has surfaced on the midfielder's future, and it comes courtesy of journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Writing for Football Insider, he says Spurs and Levy are set for a "big decision" over whether to offload Lo Celso in the January transfer window.

It's added that the South American ace is "yet to get going" under Postecoglou, having played just 61 minutes of action before he was sidelined recently.

This comes after many clubs showed an interest in signing Lo Celso over the summer, including the likes of Barcelona and league rivals Aston Villa.

How good is Giovani Lo Celso?

The 27-year-old spent time on loan at Villarreal over 2021/22 and 2022/23; even managing to impress on Villarreal's run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2022.

Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, speaking to Super Deporte during one of his temporary stints at Villarreal, called him a "top player in the world".

"He gives us a plus as a team," said Rulli. "He helps us improve and I don’t discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."