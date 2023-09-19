Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are apparently plotting a "surprise" defender move.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Levy brought in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson over the 2023 summer transfer window.

Going the other way, ex-superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

The north Londoners have orchestrated a rebuild for Ange Postecoglou so far as the Australian gets his side off to an absolutely phenomenal start to this Premier League season.

Tottenham have tasted victory in four of their opening five league matches; scoring 13 goals while showcasing Postecoglou's brand of exciting, attack-minded football at it's devastating best.

Spurs had to dig deep for a winner's mentality against Sheffield United on Saturday, but dramatic late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski ensured the Postecoglou hype train is still very much going strong.

Summer signings Maddison and van de Ven have impressed as well. This goes for the former in particular, who has already bagged two goals and two assists in five of his league appearances.

Who will Tottenham sign in January?

Despite their rip-roaring start under Postecoglou, there were certain positions Tottenham failed to strengthen over the summer window.

Indeed, reports suggested at the time that Spurs had their eyes on another defender after van de Ven and were plotting a deadline day swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

However, a move failed to materialise, with the Englishman apparently still very much on their agenda for the winter window.

Another defender who was linked with a move to north London was Man United's Harry Maguire, and an update has now come to light on Tottenham's interest in the 30-year-old.

Maguire, who has struggled for form over the last 12 months, is still very much on Spurs and Levy's transfer agenda for January.

That is according to a report from Spain, which says Tottenham could make a "surprise" move for the £200,000-per-week defender and his exit from Old Trafford is "imminent".

Maguire is apparently the "next target" for them, with N17 emerging as a "possible destination".

How good is Harry Maguire?

The England international has endured a torrid time of late, but has been praised in the past by Erik ten Hag for his "dominating" style of play.

"I'm really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment," ten Hag said in March.

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."

Harry Redknapp is also a big fan of Maguire's, having called the former Leicester City and Hull City star a "proper defender".

It appears he may not have much of a future at United with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ahead of him in the pecking order. Spurs could well offer him a way out.