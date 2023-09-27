Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has now personally agreed to offload a "beautiful" Spurs player, according to a report this week.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou are absolutely loving life on the field; remaining unbeaten over their opening six Premier League matches in what has been one of the club's best ever starts to a season. The Lilywhites have sealed victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United - while also managing to tame rivals Arsenal with a 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Sunday.

Postecoglou's attack-minded, very watchable brand of football has reinvigorated sections of the Spurs fan base whilst seriously impressing on-lookers. This has been helped by the club's astute summer transfer business, having sealed deals for seven major signings in keeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson.

Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn are now facing the task of continuing to build upon the Postecoglou project, while backing their popular new boss with strength in depth. Maddison's injury scare this week perhaps highlights the need for further reinforcements, and reports suggest Tottenham are already setting their sights on the January window.

The likes of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Juventus star Gleison Bremer have been linked in the past month, while more outgoings are also believed to be on the cards in an effort to rid Postecoglou of deadwood.

Who could leave Spurs?

Both Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been subject to claims of a possible January transfer departure, while versatile wing-back Ivan Perisic is another who could now make way.

The Croatia legend is currently sidelined with a complex ACL injury and could be back around March/April time if all goes to plan. However, his lengthy absence hasn't deterred Hadjuk Split in the slightest, with a very interesting exit rumour coming to light in the last few days.

Indeed, according to Sportske, Levy has personally reached an agreement with Hadjuk president Lukša Jakobušić to offload Perisic to the Croatian side in January for free. Despite Perisic's current fitness woes, Hadjuk are still planning to fulfill this agreement, which has apparently already been completed bar the actual contract signatures.

This report adds that Hadjuk's supporters have been wishing for Perisic's signing over the course of many years' a dream which may now be realised. The international was deployed as a left-wing-back by former Spurs boss Antonio Conte last season, where he bagged more assists than any of his teammates in the league.

Reporter John Hayes called him a "game changer" after his brilliant early-season display against Wolves last campaign, while fellow journalist Josh Bunting called Perisic a "beautiful" player.

"He’s a beautiful footballer," said Bunting. "Really intelligent and precise in everything that he does. Won everything that he’s faced."

Conte, speaking after Perisic's arrival, heaped praise on the 34-year-old: "It is very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic," said Conte last summer. “We are talking about a real important player and top player. Sometimes it is good to bring a player in your team who is a bit over age but at the same time a good player with experience who can improve a young player in your squad.”