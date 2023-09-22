There has been an update on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's hunt for a new sporting director after chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini departed N17.

Latest Tottenham news

Life under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is looking very, very good. First viewed by some as a risky managerial hire, especially given his lack of experience in Europe's top five leagues, Postecoglou is proving all of his doubters wrong thus far.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten over their first five Premier League matches this season; clinching impressive victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United in that order. Spurs haven't dropped points since their opening weekend 2-2 draw away to Brentford, and Postecoglou's brand of attacking football has been on full display.

The north Londoners have bagged 13 goals and stand out as one of the top flight's most potent scoring sides, just behind high-flying Brighton and European champions Man City.

Next up, Tottenham are preparing for a crunch clash against north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday - which comes as the most interesting derby against them in a long time. Both sides come into the contest on a similar run of form and it will be very interesting to see who reigns victorious.

Postecoglou, speaking after his side's dramatic, last gasp win over Sheffield United last weekend, says supporters should honestly just revel in their team's electric form.

"No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou after their victory over the Blades. "My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to."

Will Tottenham hire a new sporting director?

Spurs made some astute signings over the summer to contribute towards their exceptional early-season form. The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have thrived as part of Postecoglou's new-look Tottenham team, and a lot of credit for that goes towards former chief scout Gabbanini.

However, the Italian's tenure has ended, with news coming to light in midweek that the Spurs chief has now departed N17. This is the result of a behind-the-scenes restructuring courtesy of Levy and the Tottenham board. Chief Football Officer Scott Munn has also finally began work this week, but Spurs are still said to be keen on appointing a new sporting director.

Former director Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post earlier this year, after losing his FIFA appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from the beautiful game. Paratici was handed the sentenced after alleged false accounting at previous club Juventus, but according to journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Levy and Munn have their sights set on his replacement.

Indeed, the unnamed candidate to succeed Paratici will apparently be in place "imminently", as Spurs want a sporting director to work under Munn and contribute towards their transfer plans. Mokbel adds that Tottenham changes are "afoot internally".