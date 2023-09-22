Journalist Loic Tanzi has shared some Tottenham transfer news as a player chooses to join Spurs, and chairman Daniel Levy "will complete" his signing.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all joined Spurs over the 2023 summer transfer window.

Spurs' seven major new signings come in to complement a brand new Ange Postecoglou side who have taken the Premier League by storm thus far. Indeed, the Lilywhites are showcasing an exciting, fresh attacking style under Postecolgou in stark contrast to the more dogmatic years of both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. This is all without star striker Harry Kane, too, who made a multi-million pound switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in August.

Joining Kane out the door, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on loan or permanently. It's a truly exciting time to be a Spurs supporter, and Postecoglou says the fanbase must enjoy it.

"No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou after their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last weekend. "My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to."

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Despite their best efforts, Spurs couldn't quite sign a second central defender after van de Ven over the summer. They apparently failed in a late move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, a player they could actually go back in for this January.

There have also been suggestions that Spurs could sign an out-and-out centre-forward of Kane's ilk, while the likes of OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram are emerging as transfer targets. Outside of the window, reports also claim that the north Londoners are about to sign highly-rated young defender Luka Vuskovic.

Sharing an update on the matter, reporter Tanzi has wrote for L'Equipe that Tottenham "will" complete his signing from Hadjuk Split after the player "chose to join Tottenham". Spurs have apparently beaten PSG to his signing and he'll put pen to paper on a move for around £8.6 million.

The Croatia Under-17 international apparently must wait to make his debut for Tottenham, though, as he won't be eligible to play until he turns 18 in 2025. Called an "absolute unit" by members of the media, Vuskovic arrives with a stellar reputation, and it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou sticks around long enough for him to thrive under the Australian.

Vuskovic stands at a towering 6 foot 4 and may well be a star for the future, as it is believed a host of sides, including European champions Man City, chased his signature before he ultimately opted for N17.