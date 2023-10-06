Tottenham Hotspur "will" consider winter window approaches for one "fantastic" player after a situation "change" at Spurs.

How have Spurs started this season?

Ange Postecoglou has guided his new team to second in the Premier League standings after an absolutely exceptional start to the 2023/2024 season. Spurs are enjoying a brand new lease of life under the Australian, despite some early doubt surrounding the former Celtic coach. Postecoglou's lack of experience in major European divisions made his appointment an arguable risk, but so far, he's proving all of his doubters very wrong.

A completely new-look Spurs side, compared to that of Antonio Conte's last term, remain unbeaten over their opening seven league matches. The north Londoners have even scored just as many goals as league champions Man City, winning five games in all and seriously exciting supporters with a fresh brand of attack-minded football. Tottenham next take on Luton Town this Saturday, prior to another international break, and the odds heavily favour a routine win for Postecoglou's imperious Lilywhites.

While the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are now thriving among Postecoglou's main starters, despite being outcasts under Conte, but the same cannot be said for a few others.

Will Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave Tottenham?

The player to have suffered most since Postecoglou's arrival at Tottenham has, arguably, been Denmark international star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The former Southampton star was a lynchpin of Conte's midfield last term, scoring four goals and assisting five others in 35 league appearances.

However, Hojbjerg has been a victim of Postecoglou's new system at Spurs this season, with there being no room for his influence as Tottenham's manager looks to prefer the dual midfield pivot of Bissouma and Sarr. The 28-year-old can feel hard done by this, as Hojbjerg was one of the club's most consistent performers last season and has been since his arrival in 2020.

Nevertheless, his "radical change" in situation means Tottenham "will" make Hojbjerg available for transfer in the January window. Juventus are named as major suitors for the midfielder, who have made contact already. This has spiked interest from Hojbjerg and his agents, with Juve believing he can be a real difference-maker. That is according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The "fantastic" player could well be a hot commodity when the window reopens, and it is little surprise given Hojbjerg's quality and reliability in the centre of midfield. Indeed, the Dane was once called an "invaluable" cog in Tottenham's system.

"He’s proven already this season what an important player he has become under Conte, " said Noel Whelan to Football Insider in 2022.

"He has become more consistent, and he’s a permanent fixture on the teamsheet straight away. I can understand why Real Madrid want him, because he’s playing like one of the best midfield players – not just in the Premier League, but in Europe.

“I think they’ve got to try and do what they can to keep him, and I didn’t think I’d be saying that after some of his performances when he first signed. What he’s doing right now is invaluable for that front three at Spurs.”