Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are making "early explorations" to sign an in-form 6 foot 2 star for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Latest Spurs news

Spurs are absolutely flying so far this season following Antonio Conte's disastrous final Premier League campaign in charge of the club. The north Londoners, lead by their new head coach Postecoglou, are yet to taste top flight defeat under the Australian and have won five out of a possible seven league matches. Impressive wins over Man United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Sheffield United and (perhaps controversially) Liverpool, mean Spurs sit pretty in second - just behind league leaders Man City.

Before the international break, Tottenham next take on newly-promoted Luton Town, and look likely to clinch another three points against Rob Edwards' struggling side who've been tipped to go straight back down to the Championship. Postecoglou's start in the Spurs dugout has been ecstatic, and not just going by the results. His Lilywhites side have showcased an exciting, attack-minded style in contract to Conte's more dogmatic philosophy; something which is also thrilling supporters in the stands.

Spurs' summer signings have also taken to life in north London with real aplomb, especially both defender Micky van de Ven and England midfielder James Maddison, who are now fixtures in Postecoglou's starting eleven and stand out as a few of his star players.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Regardless of their fine form, a case can be made for Tottenham's lack of depth on the substitute's bench. If one of van de Ven or Cristian Romero were to be sidelined through injury, or even suspended, Postecoglou has few names of real quality he can turn to. As a result, it has been reported that Spurs are on the look-out for another central defensive option, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray) and Juventus star Gleison Bremer mentioned as options recently.

After former Spurs star Harry Kane sealed a blockbuster transfer to Bayern Munich over the summer, it's also claimed that Tottenham are weighing up possible replacements for the future. One player who could come to succeed Kane is in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international, according to journalist Dean Jones for TEAMtalk, is a target for Spurs as they make "early explorations" to sign the 6 foot 2 forward. He's scored 10 goals in six league matches already this season, with Jones commenting on the widespread interest in Guirassy.

"It is understood Tottenham Hotspur are also one of the teams making early explorations around a man who is currently ahead of their old talisman Harry Kane in the German scoring charts," wrote the reporter.

"Tottenham’s groundwork for replacing Kane in the squad is being carefully considered for the long term but the club will step up the process in 2024. The scouting of Guirassy is to be stepped up, and it is no surprise. He has a €20 million release clause (£17m) in his current Stuttgart deal – and signing him at that price would seem one of the best bargains in world football."

The 27-year-old's tempting clause may well be an irresistible pull for Levy and co to at least consider a move for him next year.