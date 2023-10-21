Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are "looking at" signing two Premier League defenders as they scour for new centre-backs.

Who could Spurs sign in January?

The Lilywhites, despite some late rumoured attempts, ultimately failed to bring in a second centre-back after Micky van de Ven over the summer transfer window. Ange Postecoglou, in his bid to maintain Tottenham's very impressive start to the campaign, could look to January in an attempt to reinforce his options behind both van de Ven and Cristain Romero. Indeed, Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba have all been linked in the last month or so.

Tottenham could also look to bring in a new striker to replace Harry Kane, with rumoured interest in both Ivan Toney and Santiago Gimenez. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's potential departure may prompted a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher too, according to recent reports, but there is an argument to be made that the north Londoners quite simply need defensive cover.

According to a report this week, Spurs and Levy are said to have their eyes on two centre-backs from the Premier League. Indeed, alongside Kelly, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is another name turning heads at Tottenham. The latter, who is reportedly 90% likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January (Fabrizio Romano), apparently has admirers in north London.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who say that Tottenham are "looking at" Kelly and Chalobah for the winter window. While not much else is added beyond this, either or both would come as brilliant options. The latter, who's versatile and can also play in midfield, has been praised for his attitude by former Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

"Very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football," said Potter last year to the Chelsea website.

"He’s a bit of a soldier. He’s played in all the games, we’re having some problems in terms of availability for players, but he’s stood up, stood in and he’s performing at a really good level."

Trevoh Chalobah strengths Strength Ball retention Tackling

Meanwhile, ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker holds Kelly in very high esteem, reveling over the defender's quality during their stint in the Championship.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half," said Parker.

"And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really. You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy.

"And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy, that you probably never appreciate it. The standards he sets are very high as a captain of this team and he's still so young in his age that he's got a lot on him.”