Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is apparently considering a "bombshell signing" at Spurs.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have seemingly been transformed by the arrival of their new manager Ange Postecoglou over the summer. Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge feels like the distant past, with Tottenham really enjoying life right now after a brilliant run of early-season form.

The north Londoners have clinched all three points in five of their opening seven Premier League games, scoring 17 goals in the process and matching last season's treble-winners Man City goal-for-goal in the top flight. Victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United and Liverpool put Spurs in very good stead heading into their last game before the international break, where they will take on Luton Town this Saturday.

Off the field, though, it is believed Spurs are plotting to reinforce the squad further - as it could be argued there is a lack of depth which threatens to ruin their brilliant start. The likes of Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and Ivan Perisic, among others, have already been sidelined through injury - meaning Tottenham may need to consider bringing in more quality if any more of their stars become unavailable.

The Lilywhites could sign another centre-back as back-up to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who have formed a brilliant partnership at the heart of Postecoglou's defence. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's possible exit means Tottenham could also move for another midfielder, while they're yet to fully replace Harry Kane with an out-and-out striker since his move to Bayern Munich.

Who could Spurs sign?

While Spurs are doing very well without Kane, with Son Heung-min thriving in a more central attacking role, it is believed they're considering Brentford's Ivan Toney for 2024. Another striker they allegedly have their eyes on, according to a recent report, is Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Close

One Spanish rumour indicates Tottenham have "set their sights" on Osimhen as an alternative option to Toney if a move for the Englishman fails cannot come to fruition. Despite his sky-high £104 million price tag, it is believed Spurs are "willing to explore negotiation possibilities" for Osimhen and the report adds that he would be "Levy's bombshell signing".

The Nigeria striker's contract runs out in 2025, and he was recently at the centre of a bizarre, mocking TikTok video published by his club. This debacle is rumoured to have completely changed the landscape of Osimhen's future in Italy, and he's apparently open to leaving.

Osimhen's strengths Osimhen's weaknesses Finishing Offside awareness Headed attempts Holding on to the ball Aerial duels Passing

How good is Victor Osimhen?

The 24-year-old has already bagged five goals in seven league appearances this season, with ESPN reporter Colin Udoh calling him a "monster" player: "Such a monster of a player, Victor Osimhen," said Udoh.

"The technique to haul the ball in, the strength and close control to to shake off the first defender, the speed and technique to smoke the second. Such a complete player."