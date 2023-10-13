One "reliable" Tottenham Hotspur player has been told that he must leave Spurs when he can in 2024, despite manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly rejuvenating the north London club.

Tottenham form under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs have won six out of a possible eight league games under Postecoglou so far, remaining unbeaten in that time. The only blemish on his record is a second-round EFL Cup defeat to Fulham on penalties, but given they're currently top of the Premier League, supporters most likely won't care about that. Certain members of the Spurs squad are also enjoying a new lease of life with Postecoglou, after being outcasted under former boss Antonio Conte last season.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who barely got a look-in over 2022/2023, are now thriving as two sole members of Postecoglou's dual midfield pivot in front of the back four. Speaking of their defence, both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have become a huge part of Tottenham's early-season success. Summer signing van de Ven looks like one of the bargains of the summer from Wolfsburg, while Romero has matured and ironed out the rashness in his game.

The likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are excelling further forward, especially the former two, who've bagged eight goals and five assists between them in the league so far.

Who is leaving Tottenham?

While the aforementioned dazzle as members of Postecoglou's largely unchanged starting elevens, week in and week out, there are some unfortunate casualties of Tottenham's recent form. Indeed, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier have found themselves on the periphery of Spurs' line-ups so far. Hojbjerg has been linked with a move to Juventus in January, while Dier is being tipped to see out the remainder of his contract and leave on a free deal next year.

The latter player, who was a mainstay last season, was praised as a "reliable player" with great potential to become a top defender. That is according to Conte, who once said to the press:

"What I can tell you is that Eric has improved a lot since I arrived. We are talking about a reliable player, 100 per cent focused in every game. He is not a player who alternates with a big performance then a drop. He is providing great continuity in his role and playing every game. I can also tell you he is a really good guy, with great will, desire to work and improve. He knows he has space for improvement and I see every day in his eyes the desire to become stronger, to become a top defender."

There is clearly a player there who is unfavoured by Postecoglou, so perhaps his best course of action is to find a way out as soon as possible. That sentiment is echoed by talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy this week [11 October, 12.50pm), who told the broadcaster on live radio:

“He [Dier] has got himself in a situation. Obviously, with a change in manger, sometimes you find yourself out of favour, and you’ve got to cut your ties, you’ve got to go.”