Former Spurs striker turned pundit Darren Bent has made a "bonkers" James Maddison claim at Tottenham Hotspur.

Who have Tottenham signed this summer?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy moved to bring in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson over the summer.

The north Londoners sealed seven major signings in total; bolstering Postecoglou's squad to great. Meanwhile, star striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved in the opposite direction.

It was quite the busy transfer window for Tottenham before it shut on September 1, with Postecoglou orchestrating a major overhaul to reshape the Spurs squad in his own image.

So far, the Australian has been totally justified in his decisions off the field. Spurs currently sit second in the Premier League table, just behind last season's imperious treble-winning Man City.

The Lilywhites, during that time, have won three out of their opening four league matches; scoring nine goals in the process with brilliant victories over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley.

Maddison, after joining from Leicester City in late June, has been one of the shining lights in this exciting, new-look Postecoglou side at Tottenham.

The England international has dazzled with two goals and two assists already in a Spurs shirt; putting in Man of the Match performances whilst truly justifying his £45 million price tag.

Maddison, speaking in a recent sit-down with The Telegraph, explained his love for the beautiful game and how he is overjoyed at being a Tottenham player.

"When you start playing football as a kid, you don’t play for anything,” said Maddison.

“There’s no politics, nothing like that. You play because you love playing football and you do the things you love and you become the player you become because of what you do and what you’re good at.

"And that will never change for me. That’s non-negotiable. That’s how I play. I’m never going to change and that’s why my journey has gone like this and I’m happy to have ended up at Tottenham.”

What's been said about James Maddison?

The former Norwich City star and Spurs are seemingly a match made in heaven; as the club have long missed a serial creative playmaker in the mould of Christian Eriksen.

Pundit Bent, speaking live on talkSPORT this week, has heaped praise on Maddison for his start to life under Postecoglou.

The former Aston Villa striker has also made a "bonkers" claim involving the 26-year-old, amid his imperious run f form in the top flight.

As transcribed by TBR, when asked if Maddison is now worth £90 million, Bent said: “Easy, because he’s been that good, that impressive."

He also called the £45m fee paid for his services an absolute "bargain".

“For James Maddison, I think it’s a bargain, even at £45 million. It sounds bonkers, it’s a bargain."

If the Englishman can maintain these superb run of performances through the 2023/2024 season, it's safe to say chairman Daniel Levy has pulled off a masterstroke.