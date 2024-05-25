Tottenham are believed to be in dialogue with a European club over signing their £30 million forward, as Ange Postecoglou pleads for new attackers.

Postecoglou admits Spurs need more forward options

The Lilywhites head coach, speaking after his side's friendly against Newcastle United in Melbourne earlier this week, admitted that Spurs are in need of more attacking options - especially with Europa League football on the agenda next season.

Tottenham face a more hectic fixture schedule as a result of their participation in Europe, so much so that they require more faces across the board. The final third is a particularly fresh concern for Postecoglou, though, with both Timo Werner and Richarlison's injuries toward the latter stage of 23/24 showcasing their lack of depth.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area," said Postecoglou on the need for new attackers.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Tottenham's best-performing attacking players per 90 Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Postecoglou also highlighted the need for Tottenham to get their business done early in the window, so his side can sufficiently prepare for next season, but admits that is easier said than done in this market.

"Last year it certainly benefited us in having a couple of players in early to be with the whole squad," he said.

"Again looking at the schedule this year with international commitments, we're not going to get them all back for the start of pre-season, but if we can get ones in early. It's easier said than done. Everyone wants to get business done early, everyone is keen to bring players in but the reality is that it takes a little bit of time.

"The good thing for us is that we know what we need to do, we've had the plan in place for a while and it's just about now going through that process."

Tottenham in dialogue with Genoa over Albert Gudmundsson

For their attacking ranks, Spurs have been repeatedly linked with Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson - coming after the Icelandic's fine season of 14 goals and four assists across 35 Serie A appearances.

Inter News.it have an update on their interest this week, and they claim Tottenham have been in contact with Genoa over Gudmundsson for a long time, and can beat interested Serie A sides with a big offer.

The 26-year-old is valued at up to £30 million, which is affordable for Spurs but not quite so simple for sides in Italy.