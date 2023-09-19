Former Tottenham Hotspur star Erik Lamela is "fascinated" to see whether one Spurs talent can make his way into Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Latest Tottenham news

It is quite an exciting time to be a Spurs supporter as Postecoglou's exciting, attack-minded brand of free-flowing football continues to dazzle on-lookers.

Coming in to replace Antonio Conte, there had been some doubts over the Australian's credentials given his lack of experience in Europe's top five leagues. However, Tottenham's manager has gone to prove all naysayers very wrong so far.

After their dramatic, last-gasp 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, Spurs maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with four victories out of five.

In that time, Postecoglou's side have score 13 goals and stand out as the division's third-highest goalscorers; just behind high-flying Brighton and last season's treble-winners Man City.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski - among others - have thoroughly impressed with Postecoglou's arrival seemingly gifting the club a new lease of life.

Spurs' imperious form could mean that certain players may find it difficult to force their way into the first team; as Postecoglou looks to have nailed a winning formula so far.

Some squad members, though, possess some potential to become a part of the manager's plans - like young attacking midfielder Bryan Gil who is currently sidelined after having groin surgery.

The Spaniard, partly due to his injury, is yet to play a single minute under Postecoglou this season.

Ex-Spurs winger Lamela, speaking to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, says he is very interesting to see if the 22-year-old can battle his way into Postecoglou's first team.

“Gil can play on any flank. I am fascinated to see if he can make his way into Postecoglou's thinking," said Lamela.

Further praising the midfielder, Lamela adds that he would love to see him make a return to Sevilla and link up with Gil.

When asked if he would take the Tottenham talent, Lamela explained: “I would love to, because of the person he is. He is a great companion, I get along great.”

How good is Bryan Gil?

The former Sevilla star arrived at Spurs in the summer of 2021 with a stellar reputation, with Conte even once comparing him to Man City star Bernardo Silva.

“It was really important, you know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Conte in January.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance and he has this type of quality.

“But at the same time you have to be strong physically. I think compared to last season Gil is improving a lot also under this aspect. He has to become stronger physically. I compared him to Bernardo Silva, at Manchester City, because in my opinion they are really, really similar."

Gil has also been branded a "magician" and it will be interesting to see what his role will be upon a return from injury.