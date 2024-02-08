Tottenham are said to be eyeing a 26-year-old defender, coming after reliable reports he'd be willing to make the move to north London.

Spurs set sights on another centre-back signing after Dragusin

While the Lilywhites sealed a much-needed deal for centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa in the January transfer window, it is believed Spurs are aiming to sign another central defender later this year.

Indeed, manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be plotting a further restructure of his backline, with the likes of Napoli defender Leo Ostigard, Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori and Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite all sporadically linked in the last month.

Eric Dier left north London for Bayern Munich on loan in the January window, and with his contract set to expire in June, the Englishman won't be returning to play a role under Postecoglou next campaign.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

Tottenham may need to source a long-term replacement for Dier, as even with the addition of Dragusin, Postecoglou has gone from potentially having four natural senior centre-back options to just three.

As we've seen from van de Ven and Romero's injuries this term, just a couple of blows can leave Spurs desperately short in certain areas. Signing another defender could therefore be the right idea for technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team.

Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo is another option who's regularly mentioned in regards to a potential switch. Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with a move for Tosin since last summer's transfer window, and the colossal 6 foot 5 defender could now also join as a free agent given his contract expires in June.

Tottenham eyeing summer Tosin move

According to Calciomercato, Spurs remain in the hunt to sign Tosin but face stiff competition from both AC Milan and London rivals West Ham. The Englishman, who's been called "magnificent" by members of the media (Muhammad Butt), has made 11 appearances under Marco Silva this season but spent the vast majority of early 2023/2024 out with a groin injury.

Perhaps most interestingly, a very reliable transfer source in football.london journalist Alasdair Gold said late last year that Tosin would be up for joining Tottenham if Postecoglou's side came calling.

“We’ve spoken about Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham, Spurs have certainly retained an interest there," he explained on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast.

"He’s an interesting one, like Eric Dier, he’s available in the summer, I understand that if all parties were able to agree a deal he would be up for the move to Spurs, but financially it probably wouldn’t benefit him as much."

Formerly of Man City and Blackburn Rovers, signing a player of his proven Premier League ability for free would arguably be a prudent move by Lange and co.