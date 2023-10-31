Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared news on a "crucial change" Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made to Spurs training.

Spurs transformation under Postecoglou

The north Londoners are scarcely recognisable from Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge. Indeed, since arriving in June, new head coach Postecoglou has taken Spurs supporters on a rollercoaster ride of superb results. Winning eight out of a possible 10 Premier League matches so far, the Lilywhites are yet to taste defeat in the top flight and currently sit pretty atop the table.

Stars like Son Heung-min and summer signing James Maddison have thrived as part of Postecoglou's new-look Spurs side, and it looks as if they could even mount a title challenge. Tottenham's popular new manager heaped praise on his squad's mentality after their latest win, a 2-1 over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

"Top of the table is great and the results are great but it's more in the manner we're doing it," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's form told the media.

"Pretty much from the first game we've had all sorts of different challenges we've had to overcome. Every time there has been a real focus and clear-headedness about the group collectively to deal with that. That has been a really pleasing thing and because they're getting rewards from that then that gives us opportunity to accelerate the growth of giving them more tools out there to help them for whatever we need to overcome."

Ange implements "crucial" Spurs training change

There are many factors contributing to Spurs' phenomenal run, with Maddison being praised for his stellar impact after joining from Leicester City. Meanwhile, new defender Micky van de Ven has dazzled for Spurs alongside Cristian Romero.

Postecoglou's new brand of attacking football has both thrilled supporters and on-lookers, with respected journalist Romano now sharing news on an "important" switch up by Spurs' new manager. Indeed, Postecoglou has implemented a "crucial" training change at Spurs, something which has proved pivotal as Romano explains on his YouTube channel this week.

“What I wanted to share with you is that the players of Tottenham, from what I’m hearing, are not just happy with what they’re doing on the pitch on Sunday or during the week.

“But what they’re doing in training was the crucial change, from what I’m hearing, already in the pre-season and then now. They enjoy the training sessions, they’re very happy with the high-pressing wanted by Ange Postecoglou. New mentality, new approach, new ideas. The pressing is absolutely crucial for Postecolgou, he’s really pushing. For Postecoglou it’s really important.

“But the players are enjoying the training sessions, they really like the manager’s approach, the manager’s ideas, the new tactical idea. They are very, very happy with Postecoglou. Many people didn’t know how good he was, now the numbers speak for him. But training sessions are always crucial to understand how good a manager is. In this case, it was absolutely something important for Tottenham.”

Tottenham take on Chelsea next Monday, and all the signs suggest they'll head into the game favourites, looking to compile more misery on ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.