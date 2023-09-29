Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham Hotspur have their eyes on a player who's been called one of Serie A's "best".

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has taken the Premier League by storm so far this season; implementing his brand of exciting, attack-minded football to it's full devastating effect. Tottenham have won four out of their first six league matches, standing out as one of the division's highest-scoring teams - just behind Brighton, Man City and Newcastle in that regard.

The Lilywhites have been helped in that regard by the 2023 summer signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson.

The aforementioned join Spurs and provide Postecoglou with some more strength in depth. The likes of Maddison and van de Ven have especially impressed over this early-season run, with both players costing relatively low fees in comparison to their lofty performances.

Making way, Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy offloaded former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele - who all departed either on loan or permanently in the summer window.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Tottenham are rumoured to be eyeing a new defender for January, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus) mentioned by sections of the press. Spurs have also been tipped as possible suitors for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who looks set to be a hot commodity once we reach the new year.

Another player to have been mentioned this week is Sassuolo star Armand Lauriente, who has shone for the Serie A side over the course of 2022 and 2023. The Frenchman bagged seven goals and six assists in the Italian top flight alone last season, helping his side to comfortably avoid relegation.

Lauriente has a growing reputation abroad, and according to transfer reporter Romano, this hasn't gone unnoticed by Tottenham chiefs and their scouting system. According to the journalist, speaking on his "here we go" podcast, they're currently following the 24-year-old and have eyes on his progress.

Lauriente has been called one of the "best players" in Serie A by members of the press, but Romano adds that there has been no concrete move just yet. Asking about if Spurs are still interested in Lauriente, Romano said.

"What I can tell you is I think this rumour is around because Tottenham sent their scouts multiple times to watch Italian players in general. They are very active on the Italian market.

“They always follow the Italian market, and this is why their scouts are always keeping an eye on some talents. Lauriente did very well last season for Sassuolo, and he is one of the players Tottenham are following and tracking, but they never made any bid. They never started a negotiation, so I can’t confirm that Tottenham are actively working on a move for Armand Lauriente.”