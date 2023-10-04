Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are "very happy" with a Spurs "talent" in their ranks, and they believe he will become an "important player".

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Following a productive summer transfer window, Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy backed new manager Ange Postecoglou with seven major signings over the summer. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to N17, deals which have proved fruitful so far.

Spurs are currently flying near the Premier League summit; lying just one place behind table-topping Man City in second. Postecoglou's side have scored just as many league goals as last season's treble-winners also; highlighting the fantastic job done by Tottenham's popular Antonio Conte replacement. The north Londoners remain unbeaten over their opening seven league games, where they've won five and drew two.

A couple of Tottenham's summer captures have so far proved extremely brilliant new additions, namely both van de Ven and Maddison, who have become fixtures in Postecoglou's starting eleven and are impressing on a weekly basis.

A few of them, however, are forced to be more patient in terms of making an impact. The likes of Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips may yet be introduced more regularly but seem to signings for the future, while Johnson has started just one league game since joining from Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old, who can play almost anywhere across attacking midfield, has already been praised by Spurs captain Son Heung-min as a star he cannot wait to play more with this season.

"I think that by coming to Spurs (Johnson) wants to improve and go to the next step," said the South Korea international (via BBC).

"He will feel the pressure as well but I can't wait to have him in our team, playing even better football, better attacking, better fast football, but I think everyone has to take that responsibility."

Shedding more light on the feeling around Johnson and his capabilities, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Spurs are "very happy" with their decision to sign the Welshman. Tottenham also think that Johnson will go on to become an "important player" for Postecoglou.

Commenting on Tottenham's call to sell former star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer, Romano said to CaughtOffside:

“Tottenham have started this season so well despite losing a world class goal-scorer in Harry Kane. Still, it’s clear this summer that they didn’t panic when Kane left for Bayern Munich – of course it was a complicated decision and Daniel Levy offered the player a new deal and tried in every way to keep Kane at the club, but it was impossible to convince him at that point.

“It’s crucial to point out that Tottenham decided, along with manager Ange Postecoglou, to go for a different strategy. Because there was not really a proper no.9 available on the market for Tottenham, they decided to go for a different kind of player, as they did by signing Brennan Johnson. They are very happy with this, they feel they’ve signed an important player for the present and future."