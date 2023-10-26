Tottenham Hotspur could move for one "playmaker" striker who's "like" former star Harry Kane if they decide to sign one in 2024, according to a very reliable media source when it comes to football transfers.

Spurs transfer targets for 2024

Ange Postecoglou has now officially overseen the best start made to a Premier League season by any new manager, with the Spurs head coach breaking that record while endearing himself to the Lilywhites fanbase in very quick fashion. Tottenham boast a brilliant seven wins from a possible nine thus far; remaining unbeaten in that time with results against high-flying potential title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool.

The north Londoners have discovered a new lease of under Antonio Conte's replacement, who arrived from Celtic in June after winning a plethora of honours north of the border. There had been doubts over Postecoglou's appointment given his lack of experience in an elite European division like the Premier League, but Tottenham's popular new boss is sharply putting them to bed.

However, there is a real elephant in the room where their current form is concerned - Spurs' lack of depth. Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven - alongside full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie - are now pivotal for Postecoglou. There is an argument to be made that serious injuries to any of the aforementioned would be a huge, huge worry for Tottenham, not to mention the fact they're lacking a world-class natural centre-forward after Kane's departure.

As a result, reports in the media have linked them with a centre-back and striker most commonly. Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer, Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea centre-half Trevoh Chalobah have been named as Spurs transfer targets at various points as options to bolster the defensive area. Meanwhile, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and Brentford's Ivan Toney could be Tottenham transfer options to replace Kane.

Sharing some news on the latter's future at Brentford this week, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that Toney could be a target for Spurs next year, if they do indeed opt to sign one. Romano, writing in a Daily Briefing this week, said (via TEAMtalk):

"We have to [also] see what Tottenham want to do. At the moment they are very happy with the squad but in case they go for a striker, Toney could be an opportunity.”

The 27-year-old marked himself out as one of England's most deadly front men before his ban for alleged gambling breaches this year. Toney scored a brilliant 20 league goals last season, making him one of the country's hottest transfer commodities right now amid widespread interest from up and down the country.

England teammate Declan Rice even likened Toney to Kane while speaking on talkSPORT, hailing the "playmaker" striker.

"I think from the moment he stepped in the Premier League he's taken it by storm," Rice said.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up. He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have."