Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur and their reported potential move for a "unique" star.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, assured defender Micky van de Ven, England midfield star James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, exciting striker Alejo Veliz and Wales forward Brennan Johnson over the 2023 summer transfer window, but according to reports, they may not be done there as January slowly approaches.

The north Londoners attempted to sign a back-up defender to van de Ven in the latter stages of the summer, but a move failed to materialise for rumoured target Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth. There are suggestions that Tottenham could go back in for the Englishman when the new year hits, and Juventus star Gleison Bremer is another player apparently attracting their interest.

Ange Postecoglou's side also opted not to bring an out-and-out replacement for star striker Harry Kane through the door, despite their repeated links to Gent striker Gift Orban among others. However, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is also being chased by Chelsea and Arsenal, is said to be in their thinking for 2024.

Who could Tottenham sign in January?

So far, Postecoglou have enjoyed an absolutely brilliant start to the Premier League campaign without a natural replacement for Kane - with new captain Son Heung-min thriving in a more central attacking role. Even Richarlison has chipped in with some crucial contributions this season, namely against Sheffield United, where the Brazilian provided a late goal and assist to seal a 2-1 comeback deep into added time.

Despite their success on the field with Postecoglou's current system, there have been reports that the likes of Toney are serious targets heading into next year. The England international, who is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches, scored 20 league goals last season - numbers which have apparently turned heads at Tottenham.

Romano, sharing an update on their possible move for the striker, said this to the Here We Go podcast:

“We have to wait, let’s see what happens. At the moment we have Tottenham in the rumours. At the moment there’s still no formal approach. We have Chelsea, they are interested in Ivan Toney. They asked in June, July for in 2024, but now he’s changed his agent so they will have to restart the conversation, but the interest is still there."

While Spurs are yet to make a formal move for the 27-year-old, it could be in their best interest to do so, as Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously revered his quality.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank said.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."