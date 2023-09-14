Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some news on Tottenham Hotspur and an "important deal" for them this week.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson all put pen to paper on moves to north London in the summer.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have overseen quite the shake up, with former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all going the other way.

Boosted by the arrival of Chief Football Officer Scott Munn too, it appears the Lilywhites mean business both on and off the field.

They've started the new Premier League campaign with real gusto; winning three out of their opening four matches and scoring just as many goals as league-leading Man City (11).

Following their opening day 2-2 draw at Brentford, Tottenham secured impressive wins over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley as the Postecoglou era kicks off in promising fashion.

Spurs take on struggling Sheffield United this Saturday and appear quite likely to seal another crucial three points; going by the contrasting fortunes of both teams.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

While their beginning to 2023/2024 has been quite simply electric, Levy and Tottenham officials will also be looking at how to bolster Postecoglou's squad further heading into the winter window.

Despite late attempts. Spurs couldn't quite bring in a second central defensive signing over the summer. They were interested in a last-gasp move for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, but a switch to Spurs ultimately failed to materialise for the Englishman.

Journalist Dean Jones has also tipped them to sign a new out-and-out striker to replace Kane next year, so both positions may well be one to look at over the coming months.

However, one transfer they have managed to seal is the signing of exciting, highly-rated Croatian starlet Luka Vuskovic - who is apparently joining Postecogolou's side for around £12.5 million.

He cannot make the move to N17 until 2025, though, and must wait until he turns 18.

The 16-year-old has been called an "absolute unit" already by members of the media and is quickly amassing quite a reputation despite his tender age.

Sharing news on Vuskovic and his move to Tottenham, Romano dropped quite a cryptic update this week when speaking on his Here We Go podcast.

"Yes, I have the details, but I can’t share the details or they will kill me,” Romano joked (via TBR).

“No, I will try to give as many details as possible so we can share what happened. This is an important deal for Tottenham.

To see a player like Luka Vuskovic, wanted by many clubs in Europe, he was wanted by many clubs, PSG, wanted to sign him and Manchester City presented an official bid, two super clubs approached the player, and there was one more English club that I can’t say now, but I will say very soon.”

The teenager stands at a colossal 6 foot 3 and currently plies his trade for Hadjuk Split.