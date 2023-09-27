Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano says another "fantastic" Tottenham Hotspur player is considering an exit from Spurs in January.

Latest Tottenham news

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have reinvigorated the club's loyal fanbase with a some very promising early-season performances. Still unbeaten after their exciting 2-2 draw in the north London derby on Sunday, Tottenham have also clinched victories against an array of other Premier League sides; including Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and Sheffield United.

The north Londoners are showcasing a brand-new philosophy under Postecoglou; one which sees the return of an exciting style of attack-minded football at N17. Only Brighton, Man City and Newcastle have scored more goals this season than Spurs, with eight of the latter side's haul coming in an 8-0 win at the weekend.

So far, chairman Daniel Levy's appointment of Postecoglou has 100-per-cent been the right call - with the Australian heaping praise on his young squad after the latest trip to the Emirates.

"They’ve come through that, going toe to toe with a top side," said Postecoglou. "There's a real will and desire to become the team we want to be, which includes making sure that you're disciplined and you're buying into the team ethos and we had a really young team out there. Vic, that's his first derby, Destiny, van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Brennan, they're all in their early twenties, Porro, even Kulusevski is only 23, so it was a young team but just super proud of the experienced players we did have in there.

"Romero was outstanding, Bissouma has been brilliant all year, Maddison, and Sonny was just on a different level, not just his goals, although they were outstanding, but his work rate, his work ethic was incredible."

Next up, Spurs face a tough test against fellow high-flyers Liverpool, who are also yet to lose a single match so far this campaign.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Off the field, Levy and new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn are tasked with handing Postecoglou exactly what he needs to keep on building a successful Spurs side. There have been reports that a new central defender could be on the agenda, as they're currently linked with January moves for both Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Juventus star Gleison Bremer.

In terms of outgoings, the likes of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso are said to be eyeing up moves away from north London, with renowned journalist Romano claiming another player is considering his future.

Indeed, Denmark international ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "now looking for scenarios/options going forward" in terms of his future - and leaving in January is seen as an "option" for the midfielder - stated Romano on X. There is little else said beyond this, but the 28-year-old was linked with a summer move away to the likes of Fulham and Atletico Madrid.

Hojbjerg, despite being a regular under Antonio Conte last term, has struggled to battle his way into Postecoglou's first team as both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are seemingly preferred.

Called "fantastic" by Conte, the Dane stood out as one of Tottenham's best-performers per 90 over 2022/2023 according to WhoScored - even chipping in with four goals and five assists.