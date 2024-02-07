Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says a high-profile Tottenham Hotspur figure is leaving, with an agreement "almost done" for him to join another club.

Spurs still chasing top-four Premier League finish

Since manager Ange Postecoglou's arrival from Celtic in the summer, the feeling around N17 has changed dramatically, with there appearing to be far more cohesion both on and off the field.

The Lilywhites remain in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish, and despite failing to win silverware for yet another season, their growing stature helped them beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the likes of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall in the January transfer window.

Postecoglou's brand of intense, attack-minded football has won plenty of admirers in north London, including summer signing and midfield superstar James Maddison.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

"The way he wants to play suits me perfectly because it’s how I see football. That’s how I would want the game to be played I think if I was manager, so I’m fulfilling that as a player," said Maddison.

"He likes players who can take the ball and be brave and bravery is not always just flying into a tackle or shouting at someone. Bravery is having the balls to take the ball and if you give it away, go and take it again."

Off the field, technical director Johan Lange, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn and the Spurs recruitment team's new transfer policy of data-driven scouting has paid dividends thus far, with Tottenham also surpassing Chelsea as London's richest team recently.

The only area they appear to be faltering in is their failure to land a lucrative Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights deal, something which chairman Daniel Levy and commercial chief Todd Kline have been attempting for years.

Spurs stadium sponsorship talks are rumoured to have been held with the likes of Amazon and other big-name labels in recent years, but to no avail. To add insult to injury in that respect, it appears Kline, who was overseeing the task of landing an agreement, is now on the verge of departing.

Kline exit agreement "almost done" at Spurs

As per Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is "almost done" for Kline to leave Tottenham and join arch-rivals Chelsea.

The former NFL executive's best work perhaps came with the Miami Dolphins, where he spearheaded their agreement for an 18-year stadium naming rights deal worth a reported £180 million.