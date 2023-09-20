Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has been left thrilled after an "amazing" gesture by Tottenham Hotspur supporters for their Spurs side.

Spurs are absolutely flying under new manager Ange Postecoglou and the feeling around north London is one of real excitement.

The north Londoners, just six months after Antonio Conte's infamous rant attacking Tottenham, have put the Italian's tenure to bed with some rip-roaring displays this season.

Spurs have tasted victory in four out out of their opening four Premier League games so far; remaining unbeaten while standing out as the division's third-highest goalscorers.

Postecoglous brand of exciting, attack-minded football has been on full display for all to see, with Tottenham sealing impressive wins over Man United, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites were forced to really dig deep for their latest victory against the latter side, and it took two very late goals to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Gustavo Hamer's strike against the run of play was later overturned courtesy of dramatic, last-gasp strikes from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski - with Postecoglou later hailing his side's elite mentality.

The signs of promise are very, very evident and Tottenham's manager believes supporters shouldn't lower their expectations atoll.

“No, no, no, let them go, let them go and enjoy it," said Postecoglou to the media.

"My role is not to burst people's bubbles. Let them get excited, let them get ahead of themselves. That's the beauty of being a supporter.

"They go through enough pain mate, you want to let them enjoy it. If they think we're going to be world beaters then great, that's up to us to match that expectation. Our supporters deserve to have some happiness and enjoy it any way they want to.”

What Ian Wright has said about Tottenham

Speaking to Premier League productions [18/09/23 at 2:10 pm], Wright has reacted to Tottenham's latest win while holding special praise for supporters.

Taking aim at the "celebration police", the former Arsenal star turned pundit claimed Spurs supporters shouldn't be criticised for their incredible celebrations after Kulusevski's last second winner - praising their gesture of real excitement.

“This one? This is the latest ever? Wow,” said Wright (as transcribed by HITC).

“Look at the crowd. What I was pleased to see there is the rapturous applause and the celebrations of Spurs.

“We (Arsenal) have already had one of those this season (against Manchester United) where you score a late one, it’s what it is about.

“At the latter stage of a game and you snatch it. Fans should be enjoying it. People say ‘oh, the celebration police come out’. They say ‘why are they celebrating, it’s only five games?’. It’s amazing.”

It was a match full of emotion and perhaps exemplifies the stunning job Postecoglou, his Spurs staff and players have done to reinstill much-needed positivity at the club.

Tottenham lost star striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer; a transfer which seriously worried sections of the fanbase given just how crucial he was for many, many years.

However, despite his departure, the club have come on leaps and bounds under Postecoglou - and it will be interesting to see if they can challenge for top four/silverware.