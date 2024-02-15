Tottenham Hotspur have offered one club's "spectacular" player a four-year contract to join Ange Postecoglou, coming after he considered signing for Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in 2018.

Rejuvenated Spurs chasing top-four finish

The north Londoners have been given a new lease of life this season, with the appointment of Postecoglou being one of chairman Daniel Levy's best decisions of recent years.

The Australian, who won a plethora of honours at Celtic before swapping Glasgow for north London, is an increasingly popular figure at the club. His brand of intense, high-pressing football has won plenty of admirers, including the likes of Gary Neville, as Tottenham contend for Champions League qualification.

"What you cannot deny is the football," said Neville on Postecoglou.

"It sounds really simple this but football fans love watching exciting football. They will forgive a lot if you actually are watching football that is breath-taking.

“It is such a brilliant way of playing. I used to love (Mauricio) Pochettino’s time here because his football was high energy, front foot, pressing. The technical level that we’re watching out there in this Spurs team is fantastic."

While they're set to go another season trophyless, if things continue on this upward trajectory, it could only be a matter of time before the Lilywhites clinch major silverware.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

The feel-good feeling around Tottenham is already being noticed from afar, with the club's growing pull helping them to beat both Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signings of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall in January.

They've already been linked with more big names in the summer as well, like Brentford star Ivan Toney, but another very interesting elite target to emerge this week is Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman, who's been called "spectacular" by Barca boss Xavi, actually admitted to nearly joining Spurs in 2018 - before opting for the Camp Nou.

"I considered their [Tottenham] offer long and hard. I see Tottenham as a very stable club, and they are only getting better," de Jong told FourFourTwo via Sky Sports.

"They give young players a chance and I see Mauricio Pochettino as a manager who really improves young players. I like the kind of football they are playing. I think it would have suited my game."

Now, as per Jijantes FC and journalist Gerard Romero, Postecoglou's side have come back in for the midfielder.

Spurs offer Frenkie de Jong a four-year deal to join

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham have offered a four-year deal to de Jong as they attempt to sign him, with an out-of-window bid made to Barcelona as well.

The 26-year-old has started 16 La Liga games under Xavi this season, averaging a 93% passing accuracy in that time, with WhoScored also rating him as one of Barca's best performers.