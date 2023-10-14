Tottenham Hotspur have been told that if they're genuinely "serious" about challenging for the Premier League title, they must go and sign a "unique" star.

Spurs form this season

Spurs are being given a new lease of life by manager Ange Postecoglou, who's guided them to six wins out of eight in an unbeaten league start. The Australian, coming in from Celtic over the summer, has just been handed a second-consecutive Manager of the Month award - highlighting his phenomenal job thus far. Guiding Tottenham through their best start to a campaign since the 1960/1961 season, when they won a domestic double, things are well and truly on the up at N17. Indeed, there are plenty of reasons for supporters to be excited right now.

While the north Londoners are out of the EFL Cup already, having been knocked out by Fulham in the second round on penalties, their imperious top flight form suggests that they could, at the very least, challenge for a top four place. The FA Cup is also up for grabs, with Postecoglou's side now tasked with maintaining this excellent start.

All of this is perhaps made much more impressive by the absence of club legend and star striker Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich over the summer. Kane, watching on as Postecoglou ushers in a new era, only has praise for the club he adores.

"I have made it clear my whole career I am a Tottenham fan and I would love to see Tottenham do well," he said at a press conference with England (via 90min).

"It's great to see. I think I've said before, the manager is doing great for them with the way they're playing. The fans are right behind the team and it's definitely what they needed after the last few years. I'll always keep an eye on Spurs and the Premier League. There is no other team in the Premier League I would want to win than Tottenham. I have to be respectful to Bayern Munich and of course, the fans know I will always have a soft spot for Spurs – there is no question about that."

Spurs transfer news - Ivan Toney

Tottenham appear unaffected by Kane's departure, much to the surprise of supporters considering his seismic impact over the last decade. However, reports have suggested that they have their eyes on a new striker for 2024. Indeed, Brentford star Ivan Toney is one of the names linked, with Football Insider recently claiming Spurs are in the running as the striker decides to depart his club.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to talkSPORT, says that if Spurs are "serious" about a potential title challenge this season, they'll go and sign the forward who's been called "unique" by his manager (The Independent).

"No one will be able to afford him, he'll be something silly, £140/150million. But, do Spurs go and get Toney? If Spurs come to January and they're in a title race," he said.

Co-pundit Alan Brazil then replied: "Yeah but what if [Heung-min] Son got injured, touch wood it doesn't happen, or [James] Maddison, what then?

Ivan Toney strengths Ivan Toney weaknesses Aerial duels Offside awareness Direct free-kicks Passing Through balls Finishing

To which Agbonlahor added: "You've got Richarlison, he can't score, the young lad [Brennan] Johnson will do OK. I think whoever's serious about this title challenge, go and get Toney."

Toney scored 20 league goals for the Bees last season, and is now reportedly being courted by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.