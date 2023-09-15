Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Tottenham Hotspur and Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou exactly who they need to replace Richarlison.

Who have Tottenham signed 2023?

Chairman Daniel Levy brought in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, striker Alejo Veliz and forward Brennan Johnson over the 2023 summer transfer window.

In their place, former superstar striker Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele all moved elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

Levy and Postecoglou's off-field decisions have paid dividends so far with the likes of Maddison and van de Ven seriously proving their worth as part of an exciting, new-look Tottenham team.

Maddison's two goals and two assists highlight exactly why Spurs paid £45 million to prise him away from Leicester City and the Englishman has dazzled under Postecoglou.

Tottenham currently sit second in the top flight table with three wins from their opening four Premier League matches; scoring 11 goals in the process and matching Man City's imperiousness going forward.

What happened to Richarlison?

However, one player who has been under-fire throughout last term and now is Richarlison.

The Brazil international, who was spotted "in tears" after being hauled off for his country during internationals, has scored just four goals in all competitions since signing for Tottenham in the summer of 2022.

Richarlison isn't exactly justifying his £60 million price tag so far and there have been concerns over just how much he can contribute for Postecoglou going forward.

Agbonlahor, who regularly features for talkSPORT, has suggested that the former Watford star just isn't the answser and a top striker is Tottenham's "missing" piece of the jigsaw.

The former Aston Villa striker, explaining who Spurs should go for in this regard, believes Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be a brilliant choice.

“I think Toney is an upgrade on Jackson at Chelsea, who’s a bit raw still. But he goes into most teams, apart from Man City," said Agbonlahor to Football Insider on his links to Stamford Bridge at first.

“Chelsea will want to make it happen, and they’ll give him the 20-year deal to do that. But I think Spurs should look at him as well. They’ve got Maddison, Son, Kulusevski – but they’re missing a top striker.

“Richarlison isn’t the answer. Toney could give a team like Tottenham a huge push for the second half of the season.

“I think he will have his pick of clubs. Strikers like him are rare, and they’re sought-after.”

How good is Ivan Toney?

The Bees star scored 20 goals in 33 starts for Brentford in the top flight last season; showcasing his ability as a truly prolific marksman when available.

Toney has also been praised by their manager Thomas Frank for having the mindset of a "lion".

Ivan is very intelligent, because he’s reflecting, and he deserves a lot of praise himself for also coming into a well-run club and listening to all the small bits and adding extra layers to his development and performance," Brentford manager Frank said in 2021.

"If you want to be a top player you need to work hard, constantly reflect and want to learn and then of course you need to have that confidence that he’s got so naturally.

"He’s coming across so fantastically: he’s humble, calm, but with a mindset of a lion."