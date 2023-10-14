An international team boss has hailed one Tottenham player's infectious personality, claiming he brings the "sunshine" whenever he's around.

How are Tottenham playing?

Spurs' best start to a league campaign since the 1960s has brought unrivalled joy to the Lilywhites fanbase, as manager Ange Postecoglou's appointment is arguably looking like one of the signings of the summer window. Since the Australian's arrival from Celtic in June, Tottenham have won six out of their opening eight Premier League matches, remaining unbeaten in that time.

They were forced to dig deep for their latest win, a 1-0 away to Luton Town, as Spurs played the entire second half with just 10 men following midfielder Yves Bissouma's first-half sending-off. Summer signing Micky van de Ven notched the only goal of the game in true smash-and-grab style, with Postecoglou later hailing the application of his players.

“Two different halves, I thought we played some great football in the first half. I thought it was as good as we’ve played and we probably should have been two or three up,” Postecoglou said.

“Obviously the red card changes the game but again I thought the lads handled it really well. They stayed calm and composed. In the end, just the sheer will and effort of them to make sure we won, not just the starters but the guys coming on, it was a great collective effort. Biss made a mistake. He has been brilliant for us this year. He made a mistake and the good thing is how he reacts to these things."

Tottenham - James Maddison praise

One player who has been utterly key to Spurs' early-season success is James Maddison, who signed from Leicester City in the summer for around £40 million. That fee is looking like the biggest bargain of the window right now, as Maddison has chipped in with two goals and five assists already.

Glenn Hoddle was effusive in his praise for the player earlier this week, saying he could be about to hit his "peak" years in a Spurs shirt.

"I think you would see the best and that’s coming out of him now," said Hoddle to Premier League productions.

"He has matured. He’s got three or four years where he is going to be at his peak.”

This sentiment has been echoed by England manager Gareth Southgate, who actually praised Maddison's personality as well in a pre-match press conference before their 1-0 win over Australia on Friday.

“He is in a really good vein of form," said Southgate.

"A really good character around the group. He connects people well. We have got the more steady, serious guys & we have a lot of guys who bring a lot of sunshine."

The former Norwich City star has dazzled alongside the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in the forward areas, and if he continues like this, Maddison could well be a contender for one of the players of the season.