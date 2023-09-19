BBC pundit Garth Crooks has seemingly performed a U-turn over one Tottenham Hotspur star after previously berating him.

Ange Postecoglou's high-flying Spurs side continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a dramatic, last gasp 2-1 home win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gustavo Hamer, against the run of play, had given the away side a shock lead despite Spurs' relentless pressing but the north Londoners put on a display of real determination and heart to fight their way back.

Tottenham continued their attempts to fashion a goal of their own regardless of the setback with Richarlison, a player who's struggled for form lately, eventually grabbing a deserved equaliser with his header from a corner.

The strike came deep into added time but that wasn't the Brazilian's only contribution. Indeed, Richarlison went on to lead the charge further; providing a sweet cut back for Dejan Kulusevski before the Swede fired a fantastic finish past Wes Foderingham to clinch all three points deep in the 100th minute.

The late, late victory makes it four wins out of five for Spurs in the top flight - and after recently opening up about his battle with mental health - it makes for a great story that Richarlison ended up being the hero.

Following the match, BBC pundit Garth Crooks had his say on the former Everton star.

Sharing his verdict on Richarlison, Crooks has lavished praise on him for showing resilience amid his struggles; while also chipping in with moments of match-winning quality when it mattered.

“A goal and an assist from a player who has clearly been struggling with his form since he joined Spurs changed the game against Sheffield United," said Crooks.

“The movement by Richarlison for his headed equaliser was quite brilliant but it was his unselfishness and ability to pick out the pass for Dejan Kulusevski to score once inside the penalty area that won Tottenham the match.

“This is a player I have previously criticised. I have, in the past, found his antics rather juvenile.

“However, to have played in midweek for his country, returned on time to play for his club amid suggestions about the state of his mental health, come on as substitute and had such an impact on a match speaks volumes about the Brazilian’s strength and courage. Long may it continue.”

How good is Richarlison?

The 26-year-old, who cost around £60 million to sign from Everton in the summer of 2022, has had to deal with a fair bit of pressure after not quite finding the mark on a lot of occasions.

His goal against Sheffield United takes his record at Tottenham to five goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, and Richarlison will now be hoping to build upon that record after his Saturday heroics.

The South American has already showcased the quality he has, especially at Everton, where he racked up ten goals and five assists in 30 league appearances over 2021/2022.

There is a reason Tottenham invested heavily in prising hin away from Goodison Park and we believe he could become a real asset for Postecoglou.