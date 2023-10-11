Tottenham Hotspur have been told that a star of theirs is playing his "best" ever football at the club and may just be about to hit his very peak.

How good are Tottenham?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has transformed the Lilywhites since his arrival in June, with his side winning six out of a possible eight of their opening league games while remaining unbeaten. Tottenham's latest victory, a 1-0 away to Luton Town, emphasised the real spirit of this new-look Postecoglou side - in contrast to their rip-roaring, exciting brand of attacking football which has been on full display so far this campaign.

Summer signing Micky van de Ven snatched the only goal of the game, and Spurs were forced to work very hard for the three points after star midfielder Yves Bissouma was shown a red card in the first half.

The north Londoners' solidarity and fighting was praised by Postecoglou after full-time, who drawn attention to the calmness and composure on display at Kenilworth Road.

“Two different halves, I thought we played some great football in the first half. I thought it was as good as we’ve played and we probably should have been two or three up,” Postecoglou said.

“Obviously the red card changes the game but again I thought the lads handled it really well. They stayed calm and composed. In the end just the sheer will and effort of them to make sure we won, not just the starters but the guys coming on, it was a great collective effort. Biss made a mistake. He has been brilliant for us this year. He made a mistake and the good thing is how he reacts to these things."

Spurs next take on London neighbours Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, just after England conclude their international break with matches against both Australia and Italy.

James Maddison news

Postecoglou's stars have been lavished with praise for their displays in a Spurs jersey thus far, specifically the likes of Bissouma, van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie and, of course, on-fire midfield ace James Maddison.

The former Leicester City star, who joined in the summer for around £40 million, has gone on to win the hearts of supporters with a series of brilliant displays. His five assists and two goals have helped to guide table-topping Tottenham to the Premier League summit, something which Glenn Hoddle has really noticed. Heaping praise on Maddison, the Spurs legend says he will hit his "peak" very soon and is currently playing his "best" football.

James Maddison strengths James Maddison weaknesses Key passes Aerial duels Taking set-pieces Discipline Through balls Long-shots Direct free-kicks Dribbling Crossing Holding on to the ball Passing

“I always rated him,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions (09/10/23 at 5:30 pm).

“I felt Tottenham three years should have gone and got him with Harry (Kane) in the team. I always felt that he was ahead of players who were getting ahead of him in the England squad when he was at Leicester. With better players around him, and certainly in that England team, I think you would see the best and that’s coming out of him now. He has matured. He’s got three or four years where he is going to be at his peak.”