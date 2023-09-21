Tottenham have been dealt a blow over their chances of ever re-signing Harry Kane after chairman Daniel Levy admitted there was a buy-back clause in his Bayern Munich deal.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is overseeing a real revolution in north London following an absolutely excellent start to this Premier League season.

The Lilywhites have won four out of their first five top flight matches; clinching vital victories at the expense of Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley and, most recently, Sheffield United.

Last Saturday, Spurs were forced to dig deep for the three points after going a goal behind courtesy of a sweet finish from Blades midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Last gasp strikes from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevki deep into added time maintained Postecoglou's unbeaten start to the campaign, with Tottenham heading into their north London derby clash against Arsenal in top form.

The north Londoners have displayed a new style of exciting, attack-minded football so far; scoring 13 goals and standing out as the division's third-highest goalscorers.

Impressively, this success has been without former superstar Kane, who sealed a multi-million pound switch to Bayern in the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane buy back clause

Speaking at a fan forum earlier this week, Spurs chief Levy revealed that the club have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal which took Kane from England to the Bundesliga.

When asked by supporters if the club had a buy-back option, Levy simply replied "of course" without going into any further detail.

There have been questions surrounding the details of this clause and what it could entail, with reports suggesting they will have "first option" for the 30-year-old if he were to make a Premier League return.

However, things may not be as straight-forward as that, as journalist Sami Mokbel sharing what he knows for The Daily Mail.

The reporter writes that Levy and Kane's relationship is now "strained" following his complicated move to Bayern, as it is claimed the Tottenham boardroom member pushed back on certain parts of the deal in last minute fashion.

This resulted in the striker's flight being delayed and plunged into brief doubt. Kane wasn't even allowed to return to Enfield HQ, as Levy and Spurs thought it would be inappropriate given a fee was agreed.

The transfer was given a green-light eventually, but all of this means Levy and the forward's relationship is on the rocks. As a result, it is very doubtful whether Kane would even consider re-joining Tottenham.

How good is Harry Kane?

The England star was pivotal in his final season at Spurs; scoring 30 goals in 38 league games.

Kane has continued in that fashion under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, having already racked up five goals in five appearances across all competitions.

Tuchel, speaking even before he started scoring on a regular basis, tipped him to be a major player.

"[His influence] works on so many levels that you cannot realise because you do not witness it daily," said Tuchel last month.

"[He is important] in the changing room, on the pitch, [because of] his character, his professionalism, how hard he trains, [and] how after the defeat he was first on the pitch for training with the reserves."