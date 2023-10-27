Tottenham Hotspur have been described as one of the "closest" sides to signing a "really fast" star as they target Harry Kane replacements.

Strikers wanted by Spurs

While manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be happy with his current attacking options, reliable transfer sources like Fabrizio Romano suggest Spurs could move for a forward next year. Indeed, the departure of Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer window as left Tottenham deprived of a world-class number nine, with Son Heung-min instead thriving in a new central role as their chief goal-getter.

Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Richarlison, James Maddison and Manor Solomon (injured) are currently Postecoglou's interchanging options. They all form Spurs' more fluid attacking system under their new manager, and while Spurs are currently flying at the top of the Premier League, that hasn't stopped them weighing up striking options.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who scored 20 league goals last season, is currently serving a ban for gambling breaches but could become one of the Spurs transfer targets in 2024. Meanwhile, it's believed that Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez is wanted by Tottenham too.

Tottenham among "closest" sides to Gimenez

Sharing an update on the Mexico international's future at Feyenoord, his agent Morris Pagniello has shared a very interesting bit of news concerning Tottenham. The intermediary, speaking in an interview with Italian news outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB, says that Spurs and Real Madrid are now the "closest" sides to signing Gimenez.

“We have already discussed with Atlético Madrid. After he arrived at Feyenoord, the family approached me and now there are relationships with his father who represents Santi at the moment I am their consultant,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“We talked about him with Inter, Milan, Lazio and Napoli, but for me he could be perfect for both Inter and Juventus. They would be the best options for him. I’ve been telling various clubs to believe in him, his value went from €10m to €40m in just under 12 months. Now the teams closest to him are Real Madrid and Tottenham.”

Gimenez has become a star man for ex-Spurs managerial target Arne Slot in the Netherlands. Under his head coach, the North American forward has scored 13 goals and bagged three assists over just nine Eredivisie starts this term.

Indeed, he's already close to beating his record of 15 in the league last season, which has seemingly drawn attention from top clubs all over Europe. Gimenez currently stands out as one of the continent's most in-form and deadly strikers, boasting similar numbers to Kane who is currently thriving at Bayern.

Santiago Gimenez style of play Likes to dribble Indirect set piece threat Does not dive into tackles

Former Liverpool winger Dirk Kuyt is also a fan of Gimenez, branding the attacker "really fast" and the best in his country right now.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said Kuyt on one of the striker's performances.

"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."