Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has named the one Ange Postecoglou favourite who is still to convince him at Spurs.

Who are Tottenham's star players?

Spurs supporters have been spoiled for choice in terms of their star players this season, as nearly every member of Postecoglou's traditional starting eleven have played a big role. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has made some pretty important saves after coming in to replace Hugo Lloris, while centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed an incredible understanding.

Wing-backs Pedro Porro, and especially Destiny Udogie, have seriously impressed as Postecoglou's inverted full-back regulars while both Yves Bissouma (before his suspension) and Pape Matar Sarr shine in front of them. However, there is an argument to be made that winger Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and summer signing James Maddison are the trio most dazzling on the eye. Indeed, all three have been revelations for Tottenham's new manager, with both Maddison and Son blowing opposition away in the attacking areas.

While nearly every member of the Spurs eleven are impressing, one man who is still dividing opinions is former Everton star Richarlison. Signed in the summer of 2022, the Brazilian has chipped with just a handful of goals in all competitions since his arrival. He has played more of a role this season, though, especially against Sheffield United. His goal and assist deep into added time gifted Spurs a dramatic win against the newly-promoted Blades last month, and Richarlison has been to play a big part this term.

What's been said about Richarlison?

Postecoglou has lavished praise on the "fantastic" South American already, saying this after their win over Sheffield United (via TEAMtalk):

“We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him, he needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air.”

Seemingly a favourite of Tottenham's new manager, Richarlison has played in every single league match so far this term, scoring one and assisting three others. However, despite this, former Spurs boss Redknapp has told talkSPORT that the forward still has a lot of work to do.

“I think he’s got a bit to do for me still to convince me," said Redknapp on a Tuesday morning broadcast.

“To be honest I was like that with him at Everton. There was something about him that didn’t endear him to me that much. Listen, if they feel they need to bring someone in on that side and they’ll be looking then they’ll go out and do that.

“Hopefully, he’s turned the corner, he needs a goal or two doesn’t he really? His confidence is key, if you haven’t got the confidence it’s an impossible game.”