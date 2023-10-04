Former Arsenal star and BBC pundit Ian Wright has explained how an "underrated" figure at Tottenham is completely surprising him.

Ange Postecoglou has, so far, taken the Premier League by storm after arriving from Celtic in the summer. The Australian's attack-minded, exciting style of play is reinvigorating supporters and providing some hope that they're turning a corner after Antonio Conte's regrettable last season in charge of the club. Winning five out of their opening seven league matches, Spurs currently sit second in the table with as many as goals scored as last season's treble-winners Man City.

Tottenham's victories over Bournemouth, Man United, Burnley, Sheffield United and Liverpool, alongside 2-2 draws with both Brentford and Arsenal - put them in very good stead heading into their next clash against Luton Town. Postecoglou's latest win over Liverpool came in very dramatic circumstances, with the Reds having two men sent off and a Luis Diaz goal disallowed. Strikes from Son Heung-min and an own goal from Joel Matip cancelled out Cody Gakpo's strike to seal a huge win for Tottenham, with Postecoglou hailing his team's continued spirit.

“It wasn’t an easy game for us, we knew it wouldn’t be, and even in the circumstances, we had some unique challenges," said the Australian.

"For some of these guys, this will be the first time they’ve faced that type of scenario, and for the most part, we handled it okay. Again, getting that late winner helps build the belief and spirit in the group. The thing about Liverpool, even with 10 men, they are equally as dangerous because the game plan is the same, they play on mistakes, they have world-class players up front who can hurt you. I thought the second half was better because we stayed a bit calmer, maintained our pressure in the wide areas and got our reward.”

How good is Ange Postecoglou?

After winning an array of major trophies both in Asia and Scotland, Postecoglou's brand of "Ange-ball" is now turning many heads in England. You could be forgiven for thinking this was a risky appointment at first, especially given Spurs were linked with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as replacements for Conte, but their alternative option is proving doubters wrong thus far.

BBC pundit Wright, speaking to Premier League productions this week [02/10/23 at 2:20 pm], has said that Tottenham's popular new manager has taken him completely by surprise.

“It’s underrated,” said Wright [via HITC].

“It’s an underrated effort he is doing, at the minute. Major Ange Postecoglou fans. I remember people saying at the start that ‘he needs to start well’. With the players he has got, you want them to do well and win some games and stuff. But I didn’t expect it to be in the grove it is now and so quickly.

“Not just physically, but mentally as well. They know what they are doing – we are looking at a team that we know that will improve simply because Bentancur is to come back.”

The 58-year-old, as a result of Spurs' early-season form and arguable charisma, is quickly charming both supporters and on-lookers.