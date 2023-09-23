BBC and ITV pundit Ian Wright has said that one "very impressive" Tottenham star is "going under the radar" at Spurs.

It's been quite a hectic week in north London with many changes occurring behind-the-scenes. Indeed, former chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini has now departed Tottenham - a man partly responsible for the club's fruitful transfer window where they brought in the in-form James Maddison and defensive regular Micky van de Ven.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will also apparently have a new sporting director in place "imminently" to succeed former chief Fabio Paratici, who resigned earlier this year following a 30-month worldwide ban from football.

All of this has been happening while the Lilywhites gear up for one of their biggest games of the Premier League season on Sunday. Tottenham face off against arch-rivals Arsenal in a highly-anticipated north London derby clash, as both sides go into the contest unbeaten while winning four out of their opening five top flight matches.

Ange Postecoglou, speaking ahead of a short trip across town to the Emirates Stadium, has said that his fired-up Spurs team will attempt to scare the life out of Mikel Arteta's men.

"In terms of the way we play, we're not changing, mate. We'll go out and scare the life out of them," said the 58-year-old.

"I'm well aware of obviously the [north London] rivalry and you take that into account because it means so much to supporters. Being Celtic manager, there really was only one result the supporters were interested in.

"I love that, that's the beauty of the game. It's the passion it brings. People feel like their football club is an extension of their family and they want to protect that, want to make sure every week when they go into battle we come out victors, particularly against our rivals."

Tottenham's electric run of form, where they have displayed a dazzling, new-look attacking style under Postecoglou, looks to have reinvigorated sections of the Spurs fanbase while vastly improving on Antonio Conte's regrettable final season in charge.

The star players have arguably been Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski among others.

However, former Arsenal striker Wright has told his Wrighty’s House Podcast that one player in young left-back Destiny Udogie deserves far more credit.

The Italian, who signed for Spurs last summer but only just moved to London this year, following a 22/23 loan spell at Udinese, has apparently gone under the radar.

“You know someone who has to get some love as well for going under the radar, Udogie," explained Wright (as transcribed by Spurs Web).

"You watch Spurs and they have put together some players that you look at and think it’s a team that are shutting up everything. He has given them a stability and a progression of the ball that is very impressive. The man is going under the radar. I cannot wait to see this guy, I can’t wait to see him live.”

The 20-year-old has come straight into Postecoglou's first team despite his tender age, starting all five of their league matches so far has registering two assists (WhoScored).