Tottenham Hotspur have been told that they could suffer a "massive" drop if one player comes into the fold.

Luton Town 0-1 Tottenham

Spurs' unbelievable start to the new Premier League season continued last Saturday with a scrappy 1-0 win away to Luton Town. Defender Micky van de Ven's second half goal handed Tottenham another big three points, making it six victories from eight in the top flight.

The Lilywhites also remain unbeaten and are enjoying their best ever start to a season since the 1960/1961 double-winning campaign. Yves Bissouma was spared blushes after his first half sending off with his side eventually doing enough to scrape past Luton, despite being down to 10 men for much of the 90.

Much has been made of this new-look, attacking Spurs style under Postecoglou but TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand actually pointed out Tottenham's "steeliness" after their win at Luton.

"I think this is a huge result for the changing room," said Ferdinand. "The fan base too, obviously, but most importantly the changing room. I think there was a softness to this Tottenham team over the last year or so.

"Last season, they would have lost this game, they would have gone down to 10 men, and capitulated. This man here [Postecoglou] has put a steeliness into this team. Yes, it’s still early days in the league. When you go down to 10 men, the two centre halves have got to stand up and perform.”

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero

Ferdinand's brief praise of Tottenham's centre-back partnership isn't unfounded, as both van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed an absolutely solid understanding with one another at the heart of Postecoglou's defence. Van de Ven looks a steal from Wolfsburg after he joined in the summer, while Romero appears to have ironed out his rashness and constant bookings from 22/23.

The pair have been pivotal to Spurs' early-season success, a fact not lost on pundit and former Arsenal star Ian Wright. The Gunners icon praised Romero and van de Ven's importance to Tottenham, so much so that losing either one of them would be a big, big blow for Postecoglou. Speaking to Premier League Productions (09/10/23 at 2:35 pm), as transcribed by HITC, Wright says the reintroduction of defender Eric Dier would put the Spurs boss in "massive" trouble. Sharing his verdict on Dier at Tottenham, he said:

“If anything happens to van de Ven and Romero, then that is a massive drop-off because it’s Dier to come in. But the fact is it’s Eric Dier. It’s the drop-off – when you look at it, that team can challenge.”

Dier strengths Dier weaknesses Passing Tackling Concentration

Dier's £85,000-per-week Tottenham wages could be seen as a drain at this point, especially given he is yet to play a single minute for Postecoglou this season. Dier has lost his place to both van de Ven and Romero after he was a mainstay under Conte. According to recent transfer rumours involving Dier, he may well leave upon the expiry of his contract next year.