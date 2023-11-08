Tottenham Hotspur are now "set" to go "head-to-head" with rivals over the signing of a £70 million star, according to reports this week.

Spurs transfer plans for 2024

Injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have brought attention to the severe lack of depth at Spurs, with both men hauled off in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday. Ange Postecoglou had to utilise the previously out-of-favour Eric Dier and Emerson Royal in central defence after both Cristian Romero, who was sent off for a reckless two-footed lunge, and van de Ven were forced to leave the field.

The Lilywhites are very short of senior centre-back options going forward, even when Romero returns, as it looks like van de Ven's injury could be a serious one after he hobbled off against Chelsea clutching his hamstring.

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a central defensive signing in January as a result. Spurs are keen on Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as one option, while reports suggest they're also monitoring Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo. Both Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are set for a leave of absence early next year too with the Africa Cup of Nations, prompting rumoured interest from Spurs in a new midfielder.

Perhaps to a lesser extent, Spurs have been linked with a new striker to replace Harry Kane.

Spurs "set" to battle for Toney

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Spurs are "set" to move and go "head-to-head" with league rivals for the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney next year.

The Englishman will return from his ban for alleged gambling breaches on January 16, and Tottenham are ready to battle for Toney who's expected to cost around £70 million. It's added that Spurs chiefs see him as "fitting the bill" for Postecoglou.

The north Londoners will have to contend with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for the 27-year-old in 2024, but his goal record suggests such a fee is justified in today's market. Toney bagged a brilliant 20 league goals for Brentford last season, and he looks set to be one of the hottest commodities of next year when he's fit and ready to play again.

Toney praised for incredible form

Bees boss Thomas Frank has already lavished praise on the forward for his excellent form, calling him a "remarkable" and "amazing" striker when at his very best.

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” said Frank on Toney to Brentford's official website earlier this year.

“The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member.

“Ivan trains well and he’s clearly the number two striker in England, that’s proven by his goals and performances."

The former Peterborough United star was handed England call-ups by Gareth Southgate before his footballing hiatus, so it will be interesting to see if he can hit those heights again, possibly in north London with Spurs.